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PS Sing'oei said Africa must prioritize sovereignty, regional peace, and the urgent transition toward green industrialization/MFA

DIPLOMACY

MFA Hosts African Diplomatic Corps in Nairobi to Outline Kenya’s Foreign Policy Priorities

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 19– The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday hosted the African Diplomatic Corps in Nairobi, briefing envoys on the country’s foreign policy priorities and its vision for the continent’s shared developmental agenda.

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 In a statement following the meeting, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei emphasized the importance of a unified African approach to regional security, highlighting interconnected challenges from the Horn of Africa to the Red Sea.

PS Sing’oei said Africa must prioritize sovereignty, regional peace, and the urgent transition toward green industrialization.

“This morning, I had the honor of hosting the African Diplomatic Corps. In an era of shifting global dynamics, we discussed how interconnected security challenges demand a unified African voice,” he said.

He pointed out that the remainder of 2026 will be a decisive period for Kenya’s economic diplomacy.

 Key events include the Kenya International Investment Conference (KIICO), the Africa Urban Forum, and the Africa Forward Summit with France.

“We are moving beyond dialogue to tangible delivery of developmental dividends,” he said.

Sing’oei Korir also highlighted initiatives to strengthen Africa’s economic integration, including the elimination of non-tariff barriers within the East African Community (EAC) and the operationalization of digital trade tools under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), aiming to build the foundation for a single market of 1.4 billion people.

“Africa’s future will be shaped by the bold, collective actions we take today,” he said.

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