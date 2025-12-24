Connect with us

Kenya

Why 55% of Kenyans Are Saying No to Christmas This Year

Instead of traditional travel, large feasts, and elaborate gifts, many households are choosing budget-friendly celebrations at home.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 24 – A recent has revealed that 55 percent of Kenyans will not celebrate Christmas this year, marking a 5% increase from 2024.

According to the study by Infotrak survey, financial constraints, rising living costs, and, in some cases, a lack of interest in traditional festivities are key reasons why households are scaling back or skipping celebrations altogether.

Parents report that high expenses have forced them to prioritize essentials over holiday indulgences, while some individuals simply express a lack of interest in participating in costly or elaborate holiday traditions.

High prices of staples like maize flour, sugar, and fuel continue to strain family budgets. Rising transport costs discourage travel, while other families are choosing not to celebrate simply out of disinterest or personal preference.

Economists note that these trends reflect broader economic hardships impacting ordinary households.

Across Kenya, families are redefining Christmas by focusing on togetherness, frugality, and community rather than lavish spending.

Social media discussions show a nationwide trend of adjusting holiday expectations due to financial constraints, lifestyle choices, or lack of interest in traditional celebrations.

This year’s Christmas serves as a reminder of how economic pressures and changing attitudes are reshaping Kenyan traditions.

While some will still celebrate in smaller, cost-conscious ways, the 55% figure highlights that more than half the population is limiting or skipping celebrations altogether due to financial reasons or simply a lack of interest.

