Wetang’ula Calls for Strict Enforcement of Traffic Rules After Bungoma Family Loses Three Children in Crash

BUNGOMA, Kenya – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has called for stricter enforcement of traffic laws to curb rising road carnage across the country, following a tragic accident that claimed the lives of three children from one family in Bungoma County.

Wetang’ula was speaking as he led a delegation of MPs to Bungoma County to console a family that lost three children in a horrific road accident on Christmas Eve.

Accompanied by Senate Chief Whip Wafula Wakoli, Bungoma Woman Representative Catherine Wambilyanga and Webuye East MP Martin Pepela, the leaders visited the family of Samson Barasa in Sipala area, Webuye East constituency.

The three children were among 12 passengers who were killed in the crash at Mukhonje along the busy Webuye–Malaba highway.

The deceased; Walter Simiyu, who was set to join Form Four next year, Humphrey Muriithi, a Grade Six pupil and Prince Baraka; were travelling home to join their family for Christmas celebrations when the accident occurred.

Their accident cut short young lives full of a promising future with the National Transport And Safety Authority (NTSA) warning of increased road accidents during the holidays.

Overcome with grief, Barasa broke down as he narrated how he received the devastating news.

“At first it felt like a bad dream but when it finally sank in that they were gone, my heart was shattered,” he said, recalling how the family had prepared to celebrate Christmas together the following day.

He added: “Martin was excited about joining Form Four. He was hardworking and loved his siblings. Such a tragedy has never struck our family before.”

Describing the loss as “unimaginable and unbearable,” Speaker Wetang’ula said the deaths pointed to the human cost of reckless driving, especially during the festive season.

“The grief in this family shows how a single accident can kill dreams, disrupt academic journeys and wipe out the future of young Kenyans.”

The Speaker urged motorists to strictly observe traffic rules to prevent avoidable deaths.

The leaders offered financial assistance to support the family as they prepare to bury their children even as Wetang’ula assured them of continued support during the difficult period.

Earlier, while addressing the Tachoni Cultural Festival at the Masinde Muliro University grounds, the Speaker reiterated the government’s commitment to constructing a monument at Chetambe to honour locals who were killed by colonial forces while resisting British rule.

He said the planned facility that will sit on a 20-acre parcel of land would serve as a historical and cultural tourism site for the community.

Senator Wakoli called on the Bungoma County Government to increase budgetary allocations for cultural activities.

He noted that culture is a devolved function, while Ms Wambilyanga and MP Pepela hailed the decision to put up the monument.

They also hailed the revival of the Tachoni cultural festival noting that, together with the monument, is a key step towards preserving heritage and promoting unity.

The leaders urged residents to maintain peace and cohesion as the region prepares to usher in the New Year.