Natembeya emerged with a leg brace and crutch in photos shared on social media/COURTESY

NATIONAL NEWS

Natembeya makes first public appearance since Christmas accident

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya makes his first public appearance since a Christmas accident left him with a leg injury.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 31 — Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya made a public appearance on Wednesday for the first time since sustaining a leg injury in a Christmas accident, bringing clarity to days of speculation over his absence from public events.

Natembeya emerged with a leg brace and crutch in photos shared on social media.

The Governor’s condition was confirmed by Trans Nzoia County Executive Member Pius Gumo, who represented him at the memorial service of former Lugari Member of Parliament Cyrus Jirongo on Monday.

Gumo shared a condolence message on Natembeya’s behalf, explaining that injuries from the accident had temporarily immobilized him.

“I have brought a condolence message from Governor George Natembeya. He was involved in an accident during Christmas and broke his leg, which is why he could not be here. He would have loved to be present to console the family,” Gumo told mourners.

Natembeya’s limited public appearances had fueled speculation among residents and political observers.

His last public engagement before the accident was on December 24, 2025, when he visited Wamalwa Kijana Teaching and Referral Hospital.

During the memorial, Gumo described the late Cyrus Jirongo as a leader committed to the interests of ordinary citizens and lauded Natembeya for supporting traditional rites during the burial.

The former minister’s death in a road accident along the Nairobi–Nakuru Highway continues to draw public attention, with calls for a thorough investigation from leaders including DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa.

