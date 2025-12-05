Sakaja Inspects Newly Upgraded Kilimani, Kileleshwa Roads as Nairobi Accelerates Ward-by-Ward Infrastructure Overhaul

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 5 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja on Friday inspected a series of newly upgraded roads in Kilimani and Kileleshwa, signalling continued momentum in the county’s plan to rehabilitate road networks across all 85 wards.

The improvements include the resurfacing and drainage upgrades of Likoni Lane, Durham Road, and Gichugu Road, alongside sections of Argwings Kodhek Road and adjacent feeder roads. The work aims to ease traffic flow, reduce flooding, and enhance walkability in two of the city’s fast-growing neighborhoods.

Sakaja said the initiative reflects his administration’s commitment to restoring long-neglected infrastructure across all 17 sub-counties, with priority given to areas where worn-out roads have contributed to congestion and poor drainage.

The county is also pushing ahead with major upgrades in Embakasi East, Embakasi West, Umoja, Fedha and Komarock, where several multi-million-shilling projects are in progress.

Key developments include the Sh204 million Mihango Bypass, and improvements to Umoja One SDA, Kwa Maji, Rockfield, Tena Police Post Access, Fedha–Tassia–Nyayo, and Komarock Access Roads — all aimed at easing mobility in densely populated residential areas.

In Eastleigh, one of Nairobi’s busiest commercial zones, a major facelift is ongoing. Roads such as Hombe, Muinami, and Quarry are being rebuilt to improve transport efficiency, drainage and business activity.

To strengthen implementation and address ward-specific needs, Nairobi County has deployed six Borough Managers tasked with coordinating development programmes, supervising upgrades, and ensuring that road projects meet local demands.

Sakaja said the county will continue to open up neighbourhoods through high-quality infrastructure, noting that reliable roads are essential for mobility, trade and economic growth in the capital.