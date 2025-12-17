Connect with us

President William Ruto with ODM party leader Oburu Oginga in Migori during the 5th Luo piny festival.

Kenya

Ruto pledges more development for Nyanza region

President Ruto says unity, cooperation and inclusive policies will unlock long-overdue development across the Nyanza region.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 17 – President William Ruto has reaffirmed his commitment to fast-tracking development in the wider Nyanza region, saying his administration will ensure the area gets its fair share of national resources.

Speaking in Migori during the 5th Piny Luo Festival, the President said his government is pursuing inclusive development that leaves no region behind.

“That is why I have come here as a friend and as the leader of our nation, Kenya,” Ruto said.

“On development matters, I have sat down with leaders from Migori County. The governor, MPs, MCAs and other local leaders and we agreed that past discrimination must be put to an end. We want to ensure that Migori is fully connected to the development agenda of our nation.”

The President added that the late former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga had always urged leaders and residents of the region to work closely with the government for the benefit of the people.

“Our father, the Honorable Raila Amolo Odinga, left us with a message and told us to walk together,” Ruto said.

“We agreed to walk together on two things: to plan the development of our Kenya, and to move forward together in shaping the politics and leadership of our nation.”

President Ruto said unity and cooperation between national and local leaders would be key to unlocking development and improving the lives of residents across Nyanza.

