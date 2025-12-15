Ruto awards Truphena Muthoni HSC after tree hugging feat

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 15 – President William Ruto on Monday awarded environmental activist Truphena Muthoni the Head of State Commendation (HSC) Medal for her contribution to environmental stewardship.

President Ruto and his deputy Kithure Kindiki met Muthoni at State House, Nairobi, following her record-breaking feat of hugging an indigenous tree continuously for 72 hours to raise awareness about climate change and environmental conservation.

During the meeting, Muthoni also planted a tree within the State House grounds, symbolising her commitment to protecting Kenya’s environment.

President Ruto praised the young activist, describing her as an inspiration to the nation.

“Truphena Muthoni is an exemplary young Kenyan whose dedication and determination embody the very best of our nation’s spirit,” the President said.

He added that her 72-hour tree-hugging challenge was a powerful message to Kenyans and the world on the need to protect the environment.

“Her action was deeply symbolic and has helped raise national and global awareness on environmental conservation and climate change,” Ruto said.

In recognition of her leadership, the President appointed Muthoni as an Ambassador of the 15 Billion Tree Planting Campaign, a flagship government initiative aimed at increasing tree cover across the country.

President Ruto also announced additional support for Muthoni, saying the Kenya Wildlife Service and the Kenya Tourism Board would offer her and her team a fully sponsored holiday.

The Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry will also support her dream to visit Brazil to gain exposure to global conservation efforts.

Muthoni welcomed the recognition, saying she “deeply honoured by this award. I hope my journey encourages more young people to stand up for our environment. Protecting nature is a responsibility we all share.”