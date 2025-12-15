Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President William Ruto with Truphena Muthoni at State House on Dec 15, 2025.

Kenya

Ruto awards Truphena Muthoni HSC after tree hugging feat

A bold act for the environment has earned Truphena Muthoni national recognition.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 15 – President William Ruto on Monday awarded environmental activist Truphena Muthoni the Head of State Commendation (HSC) Medal for her contribution to environmental stewardship.

President Ruto and his deputy Kithure Kindiki met Muthoni at State House, Nairobi, following her record-breaking feat of hugging an indigenous tree continuously for 72 hours to raise awareness about climate change and environmental conservation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

During the meeting, Muthoni also planted a tree within the State House grounds, symbolising her commitment to protecting Kenya’s environment.

President Ruto praised the young activist, describing her as an inspiration to the nation.

“Truphena Muthoni is an exemplary young Kenyan whose dedication and determination embody the very best of our nation’s spirit,” the President said.

He added that her 72-hour tree-hugging challenge was a powerful message to Kenyans and the world on the need to protect the environment.

“Her action was deeply symbolic and has helped raise national and global awareness on environmental conservation and climate change,” Ruto said.

In recognition of her leadership, the President appointed Muthoni as an Ambassador of the 15 Billion Tree Planting Campaign, a flagship government initiative aimed at increasing tree cover across the country.

President Ruto also announced additional support for Muthoni, saying the Kenya Wildlife Service and the Kenya Tourism Board would offer her and her team a fully sponsored holiday.

The Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry will also support her dream to visit Brazil to gain exposure to global conservation efforts.

Muthoni welcomed the recognition, saying she “deeply honoured by this award. I hope my journey encourages more young people to stand up for our environment. Protecting nature is a responsibility we all share.”

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

ANTI-GRAFT WATCHDOG

Public Service boss pushes Kenyans to make corruption illegal, shameful & unfashionable

"We must reach a point where no one even considers engaging in corruption, let alone proceeds to do so,” Koskei said. “This requires courage,...

16 hours ago

BOTTOM-UP

President Ruto convenes Cabinet Sitting to approve Sh5 Trillion National Infrastructure Fund

"All this work I am doing is not because I am looking for votes. I have passed the level of seeking votes. I want...

21 hours ago

Headlines

Supremacy Battle as Wamatangi and Ng’ang’a Trade Barbs Before Ruto

The political rivalry pit Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi against a group of leaders led by Gatundu North MP Njoroge Kururia and Thika Town MP...

21 hours ago

Headlines

Race to inherit Raila’s politically distracts Luo Nyanza from development, says Owalo

Owalo said the growing talk about who should “inherit” the region politically amounted to retrogressive hero-worship that distracts leaders from addressing unemployment, poverty, and...

2 days ago

Headlines

Molo MP Hails Kenya-US Health Pact, Dismisses Claims of Data Sharing

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 13 – Molo MP Kimani Kuria has praised President William Ruto for signing a multibillion-shilling health agreement with the United States...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto promises transformed JKIA-Westlands highway by January

President Ruto said the facelift is aimed at restoring the lower highway, which faced increasing strain during the Nairobi Expressway.

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto promises Thika–Museum Hill Expressway in ambitious infrastructure plan

President William Ruto has announced plans to construct a 45km expressway linking Thika to Museum Hill in Nairobi, aiming to reduce traffic congestion and...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto to rename soon-to-be-completed Talanta Stadium after Raila Odinga

President William Ruto has agreed to rename the soon-to-be-completed Talanta Stadium after the late Raila Odinga, following a request by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja...

3 days ago