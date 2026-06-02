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Ruto ends Northern Kenya tour with infrastructure projects push

The government says the projects will improve transport, expand electricity access, and enhance water supply and education services across the region.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 2 – President William Ruto is set to conclude his three-day tour of Wajir and Garissa counties with a series of infrastructure projects aimed at boosting development in Northern Kenya.

In Tarbaj Constituency, the President will inspect the Wajir-Tarbaj-Kotulo road and break ground for the Kotulo electricity mini-grid.

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In Eldas, he is to commission the Eldas Water Supply Project and launch construction of hostels at Eldas Teacher Training College.

He also break ground for the Maalimin mini-grid in Lagdera Constituency.

In Fafi, the President will inspect the Garissa–Ijara road at Sarira.

The government says the projects will improve transport, expand electricity access, and enhance water supply and education services across the region.

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