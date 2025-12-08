OP-ED | Security During the Festive Season: A Collective Responsibility

By Cyrill Kasembeli, SGA Security Lead Engineer,

As the year winds down, the air is thick with festive energy. Streets, homes, and public spaces come alive with celebration. Families travel upcountry, businesses experience a surge of eager shoppers, and social calendars fill with end-of-year gatherings. While this season is anchored in joy, connection, and renewal, it is also a period that demands heightened alertness due to the elevated security risks that often accompany the holiday rush.

Festive periods typically correspond with an uptick in opportunistic crime. According to the National Crime Research Centre, 48.1 per cent of crime victimisation in Kenya occurs in December. From petty theft and cyber fraud to more organised criminal activity, offenders exploit increased movement, distracted individuals, and reduced occupancy in homes and offices. It is therefore crucial that both individuals and institutions adopt proactive, rather than reactive, safety measures.

Heightened personal awareness remains the first and most effective step towards safer festivities. Simple precautions—such as avoiding the public display of valuables and planning travel in advance—significantly reduce personal exposure to risk. When attending concerts, festivals, or social events, personal vigilance is critical. Moving with a trusted friend or family member not only enhances safety but also ensures quick support in the event of an emergency. It reduces vulnerability and makes it easier to navigate crowded spaces with confidence.

Hosts of private gatherings also carry a responsibility to create secure environments. Ensuring proper lighting, strictly controlling guest access, and securing parking areas are non-negotiable safety measures that protect both hosts and guests.

Digital safety is equally critical in today’s interconnected world. Criminals no longer require physical access to compromise individuals. This season, be cautious when sharing travel plans on social media, clicking on unknown links, or conducting financial transactions over unsecured networks. Cybercriminals increasingly deploy phishing scams disguised as festive promotions. A single lapse in judgment can lead to devastating financial and personal consequences.

One of the most common security oversights during the holidays is assuming that a locked door guarantees safety. Whether stepping out for a few hours of shopping or travelling for an extended holiday, property owners should invest in additional layers of protection. Alarm systems, CCTV surveillance, trained guarding services, and even simple steps such as informing a trusted neighbour can significantly deter criminal activity.

At SGA Security, we recommend that homeowners consider remote monitoring solutions to maintain oversight even when away. The SGA Safe Home security solution offers real-time alerts through CCTV surveillance, alarm systems, intrusion detection, and access to rapid alarm response teams—vital tools in safeguarding property during the festive season.

Retailers and businesses face distinct risks during this high-activity period. Increased cash handling, extended operating hours, and crowded premises present opportunities for both internal and external threats. This is the time for business owners to review and reinforce their security protocols. CCTV systems must be fully functional and correctly positioned, access points regularly checked, and staff trained to identify suspicious behaviour. The engagement of professional security teams for crowd management, cash-in-transit services, and emergency preparedness is equally critical.

A secure business environment does more than protect assets—it sustains economic activity. In December, retailers, supermarkets, entertainment venues, hotels, and transport operators rely heavily on consumer confidence. Any security incident—whether theft, fraud, or violence—can disrupt operations, erode customer trust, and lead to unplanned financial losses. Strong security practices therefore directly support business continuity and the overall stability of the festive economy.

Security, however, is not the mandate of security agencies alone—it is a collective responsibility. Strong community networks, active neighbourhood associations, and the timely reporting of suspicious activity play a vital role in creating safer environments. During the festive season, looking out for neighbours, monitoring unusual movements, and sharing verified safety information can make a tangible difference.

The festive period should be a time of celebration, reflection, and renewal—not fear. With intentional planning and heightened awareness, we can all enjoy the holidays with confidence and peace of mind. As you make merry, remember: vigilance is the greatest gift you can give yourself and your loved ones. Stay safe, stay alert, and enjoy the festivities.

