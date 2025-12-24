Connect with us

Many parts of Nairobi experienced heavy rainfall in April 2024, resulting in flash floods in areas such as Mukuru, Mathare, Huruma, Ruaraka, Baba Dogo, Bosnia, Umoja 3, Choka, Njiru, Ruai, Utawala, Githurai, Kahawa, Eastern Bypass, Kinoo, Kijabe, Limuru, Ruiru, Graceland, Joska, Kaswito, Kicheko, Mangili, Kenyatta Road, Juja, Kitengela, and Magadi. /Kenya Red Cross.

Kenya

Kenya Met Forecasts Continued Rainfall Across Southern Kenya Amid Festive Travel

In its weekly outlook, KMD noted that rainfall will persist in several key regions, including the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Rift Valley itself, and the Lake Victoria Basin.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 24 – The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has forecast continued rainfall across much of the country over the next week, with the southern half of Kenya expected to bear the brunt of wet weather between December 23 and December 29, 2025.

In its weekly outlook, KMD noted that rainfall will persist in several key regions, including the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Rift Valley itself, and the Lake Victoria Basin. The Coast and parts of the South-eastern lowlands are also expected to experience showers.

The Coast and parts of the South-eastern lowlands are also expected to receive showers during the period.

The department noted that rainfall will be intermittent, with some areas experiencing moderate downpours while others record lighter but steady showers spread across the week.

 In the Highlands East of the Rift Valley covering Nairobi and neighboring counties such as Kiambu, Murang’a and Nyeri rain is expected at different times, particularly in the afternoons and evenings.

Similar conditions are forecast in the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, including parts of Nandi, Kericho and Uasin Gishu counties, where cloudy conditions are likely to accompany scattered showers, especially later in the day.

In the Rift Valley, both the northern and central sections are expected to receive rainfall, though the intensity and distribution will vary from place to place. Areas within the Lake Victoria Basin, including Kisumu, Homa Bay, Siaya and Busia counties, are also set to experience rain during the week.

The Coast region is among the areas forecast to receive rainfall, accompanied by hot and humid conditions typical of the region at this time of year. Parts of the South-eastern lowlands are similarly expected to record showers.

While highlighting the rainfall outlook, the weatherman also cautioned Kenyans to prepare for sharp temperature contrasts.

Daytime temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius are expected in the Coast, North-eastern and North-western Kenya, as well as parts of the Rift Valley, Western Kenya and the South-eastern lowlands.

At the same time, cold nights are forecast in several areas, with night-time temperatures expected to drop below 10 degrees Celsius in parts of the Central Highlands, the North and Central Rift Valley, Western Kenya and areas around Mount Kilimanjaro.

The forecast comes as many Kenyans travel and gather for the festive season. KMD has advised the public to stay informed through official weather advisories and localized forecasts, noting that weather conditions may vary significantly from one locality to another.

The Kenya Meteorological Department is responsible for monitoring, analysing and forecasting weather and climate conditions across the country, issuing daily, weekly and seasonal updates to support agriculture, transport, disaster preparedness and broader national planning.

