How Kenyans Can Avoid Traffic Jam on the Rironi-Mau Summit Highway This Holiday

KeNHA urged drivers to consider alternative routes to ease congestion and ensure smoother journeys.

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 24 -The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has issued a traffic advisory for motorists travelling along the Rironi-Mau Summit highway, warning of heavy congestion as holiday travel peaks.

In a statement released on Wednesday, December 24, the authority said the highway is experiencing a significant increase in traffic volumes, resulting in long queues and delays.

Recommended detours include Thika – Magumu – Njabini – Olkalou – Dundori – Lanet – Nakuru; Flyover – Njabini – Olkalou – Dundori – Lanet – Nakuru; Naivasha – Njabini – Olkalou – Dundori – Lanet – Nakuru.

Other alternative routes include Gilgil – Olkalou – Dundori – Lanet – Nakuru; Nakuru – Kampi ya Moto – Eldama Ravine – Makutano; Nakuru – Njoro – Mau Summit; and Ngong – Suswa – Narok – Mau Narok – Nakuru.

“Motorists travelling along these corridors are advised to exercise caution and strictly observe lane discipline to ensure smooth traffic flow and prevent congestion and accidents,” KeNHA stated.

The authority added that police officers and traffic marshals have been deployed along the busy routes to manage traffic and maintain order.

KeNHA emphasized that while enforcement measures are in place, the cooperation and responsible conduct of all road users are essential to safe and timely travel.

“KeNHA, in collaboration with the National Police Service, continues to manage traffic along these routes. However, compliance with traffic regulations by motorists remains critical,” the statement read.

The authority also reiterated general road safety guidelines ahead of the festive season.

Motorists were advised to plan their journeys in advance, take advantage of alternative routes, adhere to speed limits, and strictly follow traffic rules.

Public Service Vehicle (PSV) operators were reminded to observe passenger capacity limits, designated pick-up and drop-off points, and ensure that vehicles are roadworthy.

Drivers were further urged to maintain lane discipline, avoid reckless overtaking, and ensure they are fit and sober before embarking on their trips.

KeNHA stressed that disciplined driving, adherence to signage, and road safety awareness are key to reducing accidents and ensuring smooth travel during the holidays.

