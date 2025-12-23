CS Chirchir Urges Kenyans to Prioritise Road Safety during the festive season

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 23 – Roads and Transport, Davis Chirchir, has urged Kenyans travelling during the festive season to prioritise road safety as they reunite with their loved ones.

Chirchir emphasised the need for travellers to use compliant and licensed Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) to minimise road accidents during the holiday period.

He also called on drivers and transport operators to take the lead in ensuring the safety of all road users.

“Even as we set up enforcement centres across various police stations in the country, let us all enforce safety as we drive,” Chirchir said.

The CS further urged motorists and passengers to cooperate with road safety enforcement officers, noting that their role is to facilitate safe and secure travel for all commuters.

He underscored the importance of reporting road safety violations and hazards to the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and the National Police Service (NPS), stressing that road safety is a shared responsibility.