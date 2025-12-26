Connect with us

Skip the Meat, Eat Like a Chimpanzee This Festive Season : Nelson Havi To Kenyans

Havi, known for his witty social commentary, shared that his preference for fruits and vegetables keeps him trim.

Published

NAIROBI,Kenya Dec 26 – Former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) president and senior counsel Nelson Havi has ignited a social media discussion over holiday eating habits, encouraging Kenyans to rethink their festive menus.

“Stop overindulging on carcasses this festive season and asking why I don’t have a public opinion (toad tummy),” he wrote on his social platforms.

“Have you ever seen an obese chimpanzee? We just eat fruits and vegetables,”he added.

The post included a photo of Havi seated outdoors with a table in front of him that was laden with fresh produce: grapes, dragon fruit, pineapple slices, apples, strawberries, and a glass of juice.

The message quickly went viral, attracting thousands of likes, shares, and comments. Social media users were divided, with some applauding Havi’s advice as a humorous reminder to eat healthily, while others questioned his stance on meat consumption.

“Have you ever seen an obese lion, cheetah, or hyena? They are all lean and muscular! Meat is good for you,” one commenter argued.

Others pointed to economic realities, noting that for many Kenyans, Christmas is a rare opportunity to enjoy meat.

 “If you have money, eating vegetables is easy. For those with less, meat is the festive treat,” another user wrote.

The discussion also inspired humorous takes. One user joked, “Overeating on fruits is the new flex,” while another countered Havi’s analogy: “But elephants get fat eating just fruits and vegetables.”

