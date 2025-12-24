Why Everyone Is Rushing to the Village This Christmas despite economic upheavels

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 24 – As buses snake their way out of the capital and towns fall quieter, one truth remains clear. At Christmas, the village is the place to be. It is a refuge a reminder of who people are beneath the pressures of city life.

The familiar December ritual is already in full swing over several Nairobi’s bus and matatus termini.

Luggage is piled high, matatus are filled beyond capacity, and long-distance buses rumble out of the city packed with passengers bound for upcountry destinations. For many Kenyans, Christmas has only one true address ,that’s home.

From Kisii to Kitui, Kakamega to Kajiado, the annual migration from city to village is once again underway, driven by a powerful mix of cultural obligation, urban exhaustion, and a deep yearning for rest, family, and belonging.

For 32-year-old Nairobi-based accountant Dennis Mwangi, the journey home to Murang’a is less about celebration and more about survival.

“Town has been overwhelming this year. Work pressure, bills, traffic by December you are mentally drained. Going home is the only way I can breathe again,” he said.

Weight of the City

Urban life has taken a heavy toll on many Kenyans, with rising living costs and long working hours leaving little room for rest.

In cities, Christmas often comes with its own pressure expensive food, social expectations, and the loneliness that can accompany life away from extended family.

Psychologists say the end-of-year rush compounds mental fatigue, pushing many to seek refuge in familiar spaces.

“In the village, people feel seen and supported.It is a return to environments where individuals are not constantly performing or competing. That sense of safety is deeply restorative,” said Dr Ruth Achieng, a Nairobi-based counsellor.

Cultural Obligation

Beyond personal well-being, cultural expectations continue to play a central role in the annual exodus. For many families, being absent during Christmas raises uncomfortable questions.

“In our culture, if you don’t go home for Christmas, people assume something is wrong. Your parents expect to see you. Your children need to know where they come from. It’s not negotiable,” said Erick Sifuna.

Christmas remains one of the few moments when scattered families are reunited a time to visit ancestral land, honour elders, and reinforce kinship ties that stretch across generations.

Seeking Rest, Not Luxury

Unlike previous years, the journey home is less about festivities and more about rest. With economic pressures squeezing household budgets, many families are opting out of expensive city and vacation celebrations in favour of simpler village routines.

“In the village, Christmas is not about spending money. You wake up, greet people, eat together, and sleep. That alone is healing,” said Peter Ouma, a boda boda rider heading to Siaya.

For urban dwellers accustomed to noise, deadlines, and congestion, the village offers rare quiet mornings without alarms, nights without traffic, and days that move at a human pace.

Home as a Mental Reset

Mental health experts say the return to rural homes offers more than nostalgia. It provides emotional grounding at a time when many are dealing with stress, grief, or uncertainty.

“Being surrounded by family reduces anxiety.Even simple activities like sharing meals, storytelling, or walking in open spaces help regulate the mind,” Dr Achieng explained.

For children raised in cities, the trip also serves as an informal education introducing them to extended family, cultural practices, and a sense of identity often missing in urban life.

Despite changing lifestyles and digital connections, the pull of the village remains strong. Improved roads, mobile connectivity, and flexible work arrangements have only strengthened the tradition, allowing longer stays and deeper reconnections.