Ogamba Pushes AI, Innovation, Entrepreneurship at UoN Graduation

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 14 – Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has challenged university graduates to embrace innovation, entrepreneurship and emerging technologies as drivers of Kenya’s economic transformation.

Speaking during the 74th Graduation Ceremony of the University of Nairobi, where 4,504 students were awarded degrees and diplomas in various disciplines, the CS urged the graduates to move away from a narrow focus on formal employment and instead position themselves as job creators.

“Do not leave this institution as job seekers. Leave as innovators, creators and problem solvers,” he said, noting that Artificial Intelligence and digital technologies were reshaping the global economy and presenting new opportunities for Kenya.

The CS emphasized that the current generation of graduates would play a critical role in creating new industries, generating sustainable jobs and driving the country’s long-term development agenda.

Ogamba congratulated the graduands on their academic achievements and praised the institution for its role in building the country’s human capital.

He said the graduation marked another milestone in producing a skilled workforce capable of advancing national growth, innovation and global competitiveness.

The CS further called on universities to urgently review and modernise their curricula to ensure alignment with labour market needs, stressing the importance of practical, industry-driven skills in a rapidly evolving digital economy.

Ogamba reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to strengthening higher education through sustainable financing and improved working conditions, assuring stakeholders that the KSh 7.6 billion Collective Bargaining Agreement for university lecturers and unions would be honoured.

“A motivated lecturer is key to quality teaching and research. The Government remains committed to meeting its obligations to universities and their staff,” he said.

The CS also commended the University of Nairobi for its leadership in research, innovation and academic excellence, urging it to continue setting the pace for national and regional development.