Nyeri Girl Pursues 72-Hour Tree-Hugging World Record as Gachagua Applauds Effort

Published

NYERI, Kenya, Dec 10 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has applauded a Nyeri girl who has embarked on an ambitious 72-hour tree-hugging marathon to break a world record and raise awareness on environmental conservation.

The teenager, whose challenge has attracted growing local and national attention, began the endurance activity earlier this week in Nyeri County, drawing support from residents, environmental activists, and government officials.

Gachagua, who hails from Nyeri, praised the girl’s determination and described her attempt as a powerful example of youth-driven environmental stewardship.

“We are proud of her courage and commitment. This is the spirit of our young people—bold, creative, and determined to make a difference,” the Deputy President said.

He encouraged Kenyans to support the initiative, noting that the symbolic act aligns with broader national efforts to promote tree planting and restore degraded ecosystems.

“With such enthusiasm from our young people, the country is well on course to achieving our ambitious tree cover goals,” he added.

The 72-hour challenge involves maintaining continuous physical contact with a tree, a test of both mental endurance and physical resilience.

Guinness World Records requires strict monitoring, timekeeping, and adherence to specific rules, including limited rest periods and continuous documentation.

Local environmental groups have rallied behind the girl, saying her attempt is inspiring young people to take a more active role in conservation.
“This is more than a record attempt—it’s a statement about the urgency of protecting our forests,” said one organiser supporting the effort.

If successful, the Nyeri girl could set a new global milestone in an unusual yet powerful demonstration of environmental commitment.

County officials are expected to support the verification process as the marathon continues, with well-wishers flocking the venue to cheer her on.

