Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Murkomen flags banditry, SGBV, drug abuse and land disputes as key national security threats

Murkomen reported that while terrorism threats along border regions remain under control, banditry continues to destabilize parts of Meru, Isiolo, Samburu and neighboring counties.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 2 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has identified banditry, sexual and gender-based violence, drug and alcohol abuse, and persistent land disputes as some of the most pressing security challenges facing the country.

Speaking during a national gathering of chiefs and assistant chiefs at State House, Nairobi, Murkomen outlined the findings of his ministry’s extensive nationwide security forums, Jukwaa la Usalama, which engaged over 60,000 grassroots leaders and security officers.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Murkomen said President William Ruto’s directive to strengthen bottom-up governance had allowed the ministry to directly hear from local administrators who confront insecurity daily.

“We listened to chiefs, assistant chiefs, village elders and OCS officers in every county,” Murkomen said. “This engagement was open, frank and necessary. You cannot solve security issues unless you start by listening to the people on the ground.”

Murkomen reported that while terrorism threats along border regions remain under control, banditry continues to destabilize parts of Meru, Isiolo, Samburu and neighboring counties.

He noted significant progress in regions previously affected, such as the Kerio Valley, where security operations have recovered more than 1,000 illegal firearms in a period of just a few months.

Murkomen described drug and alcohol abuse as a national crisis, complicated by corruption and inconsistencies in county licensing of bars and entertainment establishments.

He said some towns have “more bars than restaurants,” undermining the fight against illicit brews.

The CS also warned that conflicts between chiefs and police officers — often linked to bribery — have hampered enforcement.

Murkomen urged tighter coordination and called for presidential guidance on intensifying the anti-drug campaign.

Murkomen raised alarm over the growing number of sexual and gender-based violence incidents, particularly defilement cases reported in Kisii, Migori and Bomet counties.

“Some of the perpetrators are individuals who should be protecting children,” he said, calling for enhanced policing and more robust community awareness interventions.

The Interior CS warned that criminal gangs and politically hired goons pose a persistent threat to public order.

Groups such as Gaza, Confirm, 42 Brothers, MRC and local militia groups continue to disrupt public gatherings, including funerals, he noted.

Murkomen vowed that the government would pursue all offenders “without fear or favour,” regardless of political affiliation.

Land disputes also emerged as a top security concern, affecting regions such as Narok and areas where inter-county boundary conflicts persist — including Kitui–Tana River, Lamu–Garissa, Taita Taveta–Kwale, and Pokot–Turkana borders.

Murkomen said tensions worsen when minerals are discovered, as seen in parts of West Pokot and Turkana.

Murkomen urged the President to address long-standing welfare issues affecting chiefs and assistant chiefs, including, inadequate transport, forcing some officers to rely on motorcycles for long distances, poor housing conditions and limited insurance coverage and delayed compensation for injuries sustained on duty.

Murkomen lauded President Ruto for commissioning the nationwide forums and training programmes that have so far benefited thousands of chiefs, assistant chiefs and ACCs.

He said the leaders now awaited the President’s directives on how the government would resolve the highlighted security challenges and improve their operational environment.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto receives Jukwaa La Usalama report at State House

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 2 – President William Ruto on Tuesday received the Jukwaa La Usalama Report from Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen during a...

23 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto receives credentials from six new envoys

President Ruto reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties across the globe.

39 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EBK Trains KDF Officers on Professional Engineer Registration as Military Expands Role in National Infrastructure

The move is aimed at strengthening engineering professionalism within the military as its role in national infrastructure continues to expand.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Seven Daystar University Students Freed After CCTV Clears Them in Death of Colleague

The new evidence presented at the Milimani Law Courts on Monday cleared the students of any criminal involvement.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sonko Offers Sh300,000 Bounty for Meru Bodaboda Gang Linked to Sexual Assault

Sonko described the assault as “inhumane, criminal, and unacceptable,” calling for swift justice for the victim.

4 hours ago

Kenya

Court of Appeal to Rule on NG-CDF Legality in February 2026 as National Assembly Defends Fund

The National Assembly challenged the September 24, 2024 High Court ruling that found the NG-CDF Act, 2015 unconstitutional and ordered the kitty to be...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Coast Guard Joins Regional Security Agencies for Major Tabletop Exercise in Tanzania

The Kenya Coast Guard said the exercise aims to strengthen operational coordination, improve joint preparedness, and enhance real-time information sharing among participating states.

5 hours ago

Kenya

DCI Unveils First-Ever Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Investigation Training Module

The state-of-the-art training programme is fully funded and technically supported by the European Union.

5 hours ago