Kuria had named Aladwa as his running mate on Monday in one of the most unexpected early alliances ahead of the 2027 polls, saying the partnership was driven by a shared commitment to reviving Nairobi/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Kuria blames ‘extremely powerful offices’ for botched alliance with Aladwa

Kuria claimed Aladwa was summoned on Tuesday evening and directed to publicly denounce the ticket, barely 24 hours after the former CS announced the partnership.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 4 — Former Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has alleged that Makadara MP George Aladwa was pressured by “holders of extremely powerful offices” to withdraw from a political pact positioning the lawmaker as his running mate for the 2027 Nairobi gubernatorial race.

In a statement on Wednesday, Kuria claimed Aladwa was summoned on Tuesday evening and directed to publicly denounce the ticket, barely 24 hours after the former CS announced the partnership.

“George Aladwa was summoned last evening by holders of extremely powerful offices and ordered to denounce our agreement on the Nairobi Governor ticket. I respect his decision,” Kuria wrote.

“I want to tell those forces to relax [because] I want to be Governor of Nairobi to save this collapsing city. But it’s not a life-and-death affair for me. Again, by doing this, you have let the cat out of the bag too early. Now we know your 2027 game plan.”

The Makadara legislator, who also chairs the ODM Nairobi Branch, addressed supporters where he firmly dismissed the proposed alliance, declaring that he would instead run for governor on an ODM ticket.

“I have said I will not be Moses Kuria’s deputy,” Aladwa said.

“I have firmly stated that I will be vying for the position of Governor of Nairobi on the ODM party ticket in 2027.”

Aladwa — a former Nairobi Mayor and one of the city’s longest-serving politicians — cited his extensive experience in city governance as justification for his plan to unseat Governor Johnson Sakaja.

‘City of filth’

Kuria had named Aladwa as his running mate on Monday in one of the most unexpected early alliances ahead of the 2027 polls, saying the partnership was driven by a shared commitment to reviving Nairobi.

“Not because of our tribes. Not because of our parties. Because we care for Nairobi,” Kuria said during the announcement.

“Because we understand what Nairobians are going through… [and] because we have what it takes to make Nairobi work again.”

The former CS has anchored his gubernatorial bid on President William Ruto’s repeated criticism of Nairobi’s deteriorating condition, including unmanaged waste, poor sanitation, and crumbling infrastructure.

“Nairobi cannot continue to be the city of filth, garbage and incompetence. I have heard your cry,” he wrote in October while confirming his candidature.

Aladwa’s entry into the race adds to a growing list of high-profile contenders seeking to challenge Governor Johnson Sakaja. Others who have signaled interest include Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

Kuria, formerly Gatundu South MP and later a presidential advisor, had hoped the cross-party ticket with Aladwa would mark a bold new political approach for Nairobi.

But with the alliance collapsing within hours, the battle for City Hall appears increasingly unpredictable, with shifting alliances expected as the 2027 General Election draws closer.

