Affordable housing units at Homabay Boma Yangu Estate.

Mariguini Slum Residents Protest Low Compensation Ahead of Nairobi Affordable Housing Project

The residents argue that the compensation fails to reflect the true value of their homes and the disruption to their livelihoods.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 13 – Residents of Mariguini slum in Nairobi’s South B are protesting the imminent demolition of their homes and businesses, as the government prepares to implement its affordable housing programme claiming that the Sh30,000 compensation offered is grossly inadequate for resettlement.

The residents argue that the compensation fails to reflect the true value of their homes and the disruption to their livelihoods.

Speaking on behalf of the residents, community leader Joseph Mwangi said, “This compensation cannot sustain a family or cover the cost of relocating our businesses. We are willing to cooperate with the government, but it must be fair and humane.”

According to residents, the demolition notice gave minimal time for relocation, leaving many scrambling to make alternative arrangements.

The Mariguini area, home to hundreds of families and small businesses, has long served as a hub for informal traders and low-income households.

“Many of us have lived here for decades. We built our homes with our own hands and ran businesses that support our families. Sh30,000 is not enough to start over anywhere in Nairobi,” added Amina Hassan, a local trader whose shop is within the affected zone.

The Kenya Slum Upgrading Authority (KENSUP) and the Ministry of Housing have maintained that the affordable housing initiative is part of a broader effort to improve living conditions for low-income residents.

Officials have promised alternative housing units, but critics argue that the process lacks transparency and adequate engagement with affected communities.

Urban development experts note that compensation disputes are a recurring challenge in Nairobi’s slum upgrading and affordable housing projects, often leading to protests, legal battles, and delays.

“Resettlement in urban redevelopment projects must be carefully planned, with fair compensation that allows residents to rebuild their lives,” said Peter Mwangi, an urban planning analyst. “Otherwise, projects risk displacing the very people they aim to help.”

Residents have threatened to escalate the matter to courts and human rights organizations if their demands for fair compensation are not met. They are calling for a reassessment of the Sh30,000 figure and a more inclusive dialogue on resettlement options.

The government has not yet issued a statement addressing the residents’ grievances. Authorities are expected to begin demolition in the coming weeks, making the resolution of this dispute urgent.

