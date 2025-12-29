Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Retired Chief Justice David Maraga/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Maraga to lead movement against Ruto’s plan to scrap term limits

Retired Chief Justice David Maraga accuses the UDA government of plotting to amend the Constitution to extend President William Ruto’s term, warning of threats to the supreme law enacted in 2010.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 29 — Retired Chief Justice David Maraga has accused the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) government of plotting to abolish presidential term limits in a bid to extend President William Ruto’s stay in power.

Maraga said proposals to amend the Constitution are politically motivated and pose a grave threat to Kenya’s 2010 Constitution and democratic governance.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The sanctity of our supreme law is once again under threat by the Ruto regime and its faithful handlers. Kenyans, [be] warned,” Maraga said in a statement on Monday.

“The prime object of the regime’s current drive to amend the Constitution is to extend Ruto’s presidential term. The other proposals are camouflages.”

He warned that Kenyans must resist any attempts to erode constitutional safeguards for political convenience.

“We will not sit idly by while the foundation of our democracy is eroded. I have committed myself to lead the Ukatiba Movement,” Maraga added.

Maraga dismissed claims the 2010 Constitution, widely regarded at its promulgation as one of Africa’s most progressive, requires review instead accusing political actors of undermining it over their unwillingness to comply with its provisions.

The 2027 presidential hopeful dismissed calls for constitutional revisions as unnecessary, describing them as a diversion from pressing economic and social challenges facing ordinary Kenyans.

‘Illegal bureaucracy’

He said the Ukatiba Movement upholds strict fidelity to the Constitution and seeks to protect Kenyans from an expanded and illegal bureaucracy, while ensuring that sovereignty remains with the people.

The remarks come amid growing debate over constitutional reform following comments by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, who proposed holding a constitutional referendum alongside the 2027 General Election to address what he described as unresolved governance issues in the 2010 Constitution.

Seventh Ballot: Could it hurt Ruto’s 2027 re-election chances?

Mudavadi warned that outstanding matters—such as outdated constituency boundaries and census-related deadlocks—could undermine governance.

He argued that a concurrent referendum would be cost-effective and necessary to address structural challenges, including implementation of the two-thirds gender rule, review of electoral boundaries, and alignment of Kenya’s political architecture with contemporary needs.

Mudavadi framed the proposal as a safeguard for democracy rather than a purely political exercise.

The suggestion has drawn mixed reactions, with some leaders supporting the idea, whilecritics have questioned the timing and motives, describing it as a potential distraction or government tactic.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM-UDA deal in January: Raila party seeks early union with Ruto

A senior official has called for a central committee meeting in January to ratify the proposed coalition pact with President William Ruto’s UDA.

1 minute ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Seventh ballot: Will Ruto risk a referendum vote in 2027?

Ahmednasir warns Kenya’s proposed seventh ballot could unify opposition and complicate President Ruto’s 2027 re-election strategy, sparking legal and political debate.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Will Sifuna rewrite ODM’s rules and own the Orange Party in 2026?

The Nairobi Senator has come under fire from a faction of senior party leaders who accuse him of drifting away from ODM’s mainstream strategy,...

4 hours ago

Top stories

MP Zaheer Jhanda Urges Kalonzo, Matiang’i, and Karua to Rethink 2027 Presidential Bids

NAIROBI,Kenya Dec 28- Nyaribari Chache Zaheer Jhanda has sparked fresh debate on the 2027 General Election after publicly urging several opposition figures to reconsider...

15 hours ago

Top stories

Ruto Confirms CBC Transition Ready, Warns Against Politicising Education

The President said the government had taken all necessary steps to guarantee a smooth start for students moving into senior school in January 2026.

20 hours ago

Kenya

Govt has allocated Sh44bn to Ensure Smooth Transition of 1.13 Million Students to Senior School – President Ruto

President Ruto assured parents and stakeholders that schools would access the funds before students report in January, ensuring no child is left behind.

20 hours ago

Top stories

Infotrak Poll: Ruto Leads Presidential Race if Election Were Held Today

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i ranked second with 13 per cent support, while Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka followed closely at 12...

21 hours ago

Top stories

UDA Leads Party Popularity at 23pc as Kenya Eyes 2027 Elections – Infotrak Poll

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 28 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) remains Kenya’s most popular political party, according to a new opinion poll by Infotrak...

23 hours ago