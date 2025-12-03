Connect with us

EDUCATION

KNEC Warns Public Against Fraudsters Claiming to Alter Exam Results

KNEC made it clear that altering exam results is impossible, noting that candidates’ answer scripts are fully anonymized throughout the marking process to safeguard their identity and uphold the integrity of the national examinations.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 3-The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has issued a strong warning to the public over a surge in fraudsters claiming they can manipulate candidates’ scores during the marking of national examinations.

The Council cautioned candidates, parents and teachers against falling victim to individuals circulating false promises on social media, particularly during the ongoing marking of the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) and Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA).

“Beware of fraudsters purporting to be able to alter candidates’ scores during marking of the KCSE examination or KJSEA,” the Council said.

 “Please note that all candidates’ answer scripts are anonymised to protect their identity and ensure integrity during marking. Do not fall prey to fraudulent activities on social media.”

The Council urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious individuals or schemes targeting candidates and parents during the exam period.

Last month, Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok confirmed that results for the first-ever Kenya Junior Secondary Education Assessment (KJSEA) for Grade 9 learners will be released by December 11, with the Ministry of Education (MoE) completing Grade 10 selection before Christmas.

Bitok made the announcement reiterating the ministry’s commitment for timely release of the selection results to ensure learners report to senior school on January 12, 2026.

The KJSEA, which ran from October 27 to November 3, marks the first national examination for junior school learners under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), aimed at ensuring a smooth transition to senior school.

KNEC Chief Executive Officer David Njengere said 996,078 students undertook the KCSE exams.

More than 2.4 million KPSEA and KJSEA learners across the country sat for their national assessments.

Of these, 1,130,669 learners are in Grade 9 took the KJSEA, while 1,298,089 Grade 6 pupils sat for KPSEA. In total, KNEC administered national examinations and assessments to 3,424,836 candidates across the country.

Learners in Grade 6 undertook  the KPSEA, marking the end of primary school, while those in Grade 9 will transition from junior school to senior school in January 2026.

In this article:, , , ,
