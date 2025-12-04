Kindiki Vows to Crush Bandits in Meru as Government Intensifies Security Operations

MERU, Kenya Dec 4 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has warned bandits terrorising residents of Meru County that they will face the full force of the government, saying security operations in the region will be intensified to wipe them out.

Kindiki said more specialised security officers and National Police Reservists have been deployed to the area as part of a renewed push to end banditry and cattle rustling in Meru North.

“We are going to fix this problem once and for all. We will increase National Police Reservists and security officers in the area. We will hunt them wherever they are and flush them out,” he said.

The Deputy President spoke on Thursday during a Tigania West Constituency Economic Empowerment engagement at Athwana in Meru County.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki addresses residents in Athwana, Tigania West on December 4, 2025, where he vowed to intensify security operations and flush out bandits terrorising Meru County.

He cited progress made in neutralising bandits in the Kerio Valley and terrorists in Lamu, saying the same resolve and tactics would be applied in Meru.

“This is a national problem. It is beyond the governor, MP, MCA or local leaders. We are ready for it and I will ensure peace and order is fully restored in Meru,” he said.

At the same time, Kindiki vowed that the Mt Kenya region will “not leave government”, insisting that all pledges made to the area by the Kenya Kwanza administration will be honoured.

He said the region, which overwhelmingly backed President William Ruto in the last General Election, would continue to benefit from government programmes and projects like all other parts of the country.

“We must remain in government to benefit from its programmes because we voted for it. Do not be lied to abandon a government you fought for and elected,” he said.

The Deputy President added that ongoing development projects in Meru would be fast-tracked, noting that the government is funding infrastructure and market projects worth billions of shillings in the region.

Key projects include the tarmacking of the Kirindini–Mikinduri and Kunene–Miomponi roads, which are seen as critical to opening up the area for economic growth. Several modern markets are also under construction, with many nearing completion.

Kindiki further assured residents affected by prolonged drought that relief food would be supplied to cushion vulnerable households.

“We will not let the people suffer. We will support them until the situation eases,” he said.