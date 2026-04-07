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Kindiki vows to embarrass Gachagua in Ol Kalou by-election face-off

“I have told him to leave me alone; I haven’t even started with him and he doesn’t know me,” Kindiki said. “I will embarrass him… Just wait, there is more ahead.”

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 7 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has launched a sharp verbal attack on his predecessor, Rigathi Gachagua, escalating an already tense political rivalry.

Speaking while hosting residents from Maara, Kindiki dismissed the DCP leader as ‘small-minded’ and questioned his past public service record during his time as a District Officer.

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“I have told him to leave me alone; I haven’t even started with him and he doesn’t know me,” Kindiki said. “I will embarrass him… Just wait, there is more ahead.”

The Deputy President criticized Gachagua for what he termed “primitive politics” and “bullying tactics,” advising him to stop blaming others for his political misfortunes.

“The election is coming in Nyandarua. I am waiting for us to meet with this man,” he said, adding that respect in politics must be earned rather than demanded.

The two leaders have been fighting over the control of the Mt. Kenya region. Kindiki is supported by leaders who have declared him the de facto kingpin, while Gachagua continues to fight for his influence through his new political ventures such as the United Alternative Government alliance bringing together opposition leaders.

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