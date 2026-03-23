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Kindiki said he was aware of Gachagua’s 10-day ultimatum for authorities to end banditry in Meru North, warning that he would otherwise travel to the region to encourage residents to arm themselves/DPS

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki dismisses Gachagua’s ’empty and childish’ ultimatum on Meru banditry

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki dismisses Rigathi Gachagua’s ultimatum on Meru banditry, as Kenya launches multi-agency security operations to curb cattle rustling and restore safety.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 23 — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has dismissed threats by his predecessor Rigathi Gachagua to mobilise residents in Meru to confront cattle rustlers, saying the government is addressing insecurity out of its constitutional duty—not in response to “empty and childish threats.”

In a statement on Monday, Kindiki said he was aware of Gachagua’s 10-day ultimatum for authorities to end banditry in Meru North, warning that he would otherwise travel to the region to encourage residents to arm themselves.

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“I hear you have given me 10 days to address banditry in Meru North, or else you will go there to incite the public to arm themselves and fight cattle rustlers,” Kindiki said.

“You can rant all you like—throwing around names like ‘Kasongo’ and ‘Soprano’—but your hateful rhetoric and empty threats won’t sell,” Kindiki said, in a sharp rejoinder to his rival, whom he referred to as “Wa Mitego.”

He noted that insecurity in the area has persisted for more than a decade and worsened when some of Gachagua’s “friends” were in charge of national security.

Kindiki said that during his tenure as Interior Cabinet Secretary, he spent months in the region and neighbouring counties coordinating operations aimed at dismantling bandit networks.

“When I assumed office as Interior Minister, I spent months in that region and the neighbouring counties, sleeping in bush camps and coordinating security formations to crush bandit networks. The government succeeded,” he said.

He also accused Gachagua of failing to support efforts to address insecurity at the time, despite holding a senior office.

“You offered no support despite the high office you held then—not even a visit to Meru North to show solidarity with the people you now seem to have so much concern for,” Kindiki said.

Political pressure

While acknowledging a recent resurgence of bandit attacks that have resulted in deaths and livestock theft, Kindiki vowed that the government would suppress the criminal networks.

“The government will crush the criminals, like we did in 2023–2024. To your shock and dismay, we will succeed,” he said.

He emphasised that the state’s actions are not driven by political pressure.

“We are not acting because of your empty and childish threats and ultimatums, but because the government has a duty to protect the people of Kenya and their property,” he said.

His remarks come as security agencies intensify operations against banditry in northern and central Kenya.

On March 21, the National Police Service announced a multi-agency security operation across parts of Meru, Isiolo, Samburu, and Laikipia counties following a surge in cattle rustling and violent attacks.

Police cited recent incidents in Buuri East, Tigania East, Tigania West, Igembe North, Igembe Central, and Mutuati in Meru County, where livestock theft, injuries, and fatalities have been reported.

“Cattle have been stolen, lives have been lost, and injuries reported. This is totally unacceptable and must be eradicated,” the police said.

Authorities said the coordinated deployment involves multiple agencies tasked with recovering stolen livestock, seizing illegal firearms, and arresting suspected bandits and their financiers.

Security forces are also using aerial surveillance and air support to track criminal groups in hotspots, including Mukogondo Forest, Lantana, and Sereolipi in Samburu East, as well as Kipsing and Ngaremara in Isiolo.

Police spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said security agencies remain committed to eliminating banditry and restoring safety in affected areas.

Banditry and cattle rustling have long plagued parts of northern and north-eastern Kenya, often triggering deadly clashes and displacement, prompting repeated government interventions to stabilise the region.

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