Kenya Moves to Deepen Digital Skills Partnership with Huawei as 65 TVET Lecturers Complete Advanced ICT Training

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 5 – The government has reaffirmed its commitment to expanding collaboration with Huawei Technologies Kenya to strengthen digital skills development and ICT training capacity across the country.

Speaking during the completion ceremony of the second phase of the national Huawei Train the Trainer programme at the Kenya School of TVET (KSTVET), Director of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Joseph Kanyi said the State was looking forward to signing a new Memorandum of Understanding with Huawei to deepen and streamline ICT talent development initiatives.

Kanyi, who represented the Principal Secretary for the State Department for TVET, said the partnership was crucial in preparing Kenya’s workforce for an increasingly digital global economy.

A total of 65 TVET lecturers completed an intensive 15-day training programme that covered advanced modules in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Communication, Cloud technologies and Cybersecurity.

“The trainers have been equipped with foundational and advanced competencies in network fundamentals, network security, IP routing and switching, WLAN technologies and data communication principles aligned to enterprise network environments,” Dr. Kanyi said.

He added that seven lecturers will be deployed to the Academy Support Centre in China, which supports TVET ICT academies countrywide, while 55 trainers willoperationalise Huawei ICT Academies in their respective institutions.

Kanyi noted that the AI modules introduced lecturers to key concepts including AI fundamentals, Machine learning workflows, deep learning principles, dataset processing, Model training and real-world AI application scenarios.

He said Huawei’s continued investment in Kenya’s ICT talent ecosystem aligns with the government’s Dual TVET training model, which targets industry-driven learning.

“This programme is not just about equipping trainers with ICT skills — it is about preparing Kenya’s workforce for a rapidly changing digital future within and beyond the country,” he stated.

The State Department for TVET and Huawei have collaborated since 2021, resulting in the establishment of 11 Huawei ICT Academies across Kenya.

In May 2024, the Kenya School of TVET was officially recognized in China as the designated Academy Support Centre, mandated to support ICT academies nationwide.

“In May 2025, the partnership was further strengthened through an MoU enabling expansion to 150 TVET institutions, targeting 10,000 beneficiaries over the next three years,” said Dr. Kanyi.

Huawei Technologies Kenya Public Affairs Director Yuta Leng praised Kenya’s growing reputation as a regional technology hub and reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting ICT capacity-building.

He said Huawei will continue empowering TVET trainers with globally competitive skills and expanding opportunities for Kenyan students through international ICT competitions.

“Kenya is a rising technology hub in Africa, and we remain committed to exposing local students to the global arena,” Leng said.