Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Moves to Deepen Digital Skills Partnership with Huawei as 65 TVET Lecturers Complete Advanced ICT Training

Kanyi, who represented the Principal Secretary for the State Department for TVET, said the partnership was crucial in preparing Kenya’s workforce for an increasingly digital global economy.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 5 – The government has reaffirmed its commitment to expanding collaboration with Huawei Technologies Kenya to strengthen digital skills development and ICT training capacity across the country.

Speaking during the completion ceremony of the second phase of the national Huawei Train the Trainer programme at the Kenya School of TVET (KSTVET), Director of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Joseph Kanyi said the State was looking forward to signing a new Memorandum of Understanding with Huawei to deepen and streamline ICT talent development initiatives.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kanyi, who represented the Principal Secretary for the State Department for TVET, said the partnership was crucial in preparing Kenya’s workforce for an increasingly digital global economy.

A total of 65 TVET lecturers completed an intensive 15-day training programme that covered advanced modules in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Communication, Cloud technologies and Cybersecurity.

“The trainers have been equipped with foundational and advanced competencies in network fundamentals, network security, IP routing and switching, WLAN technologies and data communication principles aligned to enterprise network environments,” Dr. Kanyi said.

He added that seven lecturers will be deployed to the Academy Support Centre in China, which supports TVET ICT academies countrywide, while 55 trainers willoperationalise Huawei ICT Academies in their respective institutions.

Kanyi noted that the AI modules introduced lecturers to key concepts including AI fundamentals, Machine learning workflows, deep learning principles, dataset processing, Model training and real-world AI application scenarios.

He said Huawei’s continued investment in Kenya’s ICT talent ecosystem aligns with the government’s Dual TVET training model, which targets industry-driven learning.

“This programme is not just about equipping trainers with ICT skills — it is about preparing Kenya’s workforce for a rapidly changing digital future within and beyond the country,” he stated.

The State Department for TVET and Huawei have collaborated since 2021, resulting in the establishment of 11 Huawei ICT Academies across Kenya.

In May 2024, the Kenya School of TVET was officially recognized in China as the designated Academy Support Centre, mandated to support ICT academies nationwide.

“In May 2025, the partnership was further strengthened through an MoU enabling expansion to 150 TVET institutions, targeting 10,000 beneficiaries over the next three years,” said Dr. Kanyi.

Huawei Technologies Kenya Public Affairs Director Yuta Leng praised Kenya’s growing reputation as a regional technology hub and reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting ICT capacity-building.

He said Huawei will continue empowering TVET trainers with globally competitive skills and expanding opportunities for Kenyan students through international ICT competitions.

“Kenya is a rising technology hub in Africa, and we remain committed to exposing local students to the global arena,” Leng said.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

UK, Kenya Deepen Partnership to Tackle Technology-Facilitated Gender-Based Violence

The gathering showcased joint initiatives aimed at strengthening survivor-centred policing.

10 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Grassroots Trust Launches Cultural Revival and ICT Empowerment Drive in Kisumu

The initiative will culminate in a public event scheduled for Saturday, December 6, in Kisumu.

25 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

High-Powered Team of Principal Secretaries Tours Key Development Projects in Kisumu

PS Omollo, who led the delegation, said the visit formed part of a routine multi-agency review of government programmes.

34 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ndanyi Named New Rift Valley Police Chief as NPS Announces Major Shake-Up

The reshuffle saw Ndanyi swap positions with outgoing Rift Valley commander Jasper Ombati, who now moves to Central in the same capacity.

41 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Wahome Presides Over Graduation of 521 Students at Kenya Institute of Surveying and Mapping

The institution trains students in Land Surveying, Photogrammetry, Remote Sensing, Cartography, and Print Technology.

57 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Rusinga Schools Marks 50 Years, Unveils Innovation Hub in Golden Jubilee Celebration

The celebrations began in March 2025 and culminated in an event attended by alumni, students, parents, educators, church leaders, and institutional partners.

1 hour ago

Headlines

Two jailed for 10 years over transformer vandalism

In delivering the judgement, the Court noted that the sentences were issued as a deterrent to would-be offenders and as a signal to the...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court Dismisses Petition to Oust Isiolo Governor Over Alleged Party Defection

The judges noted that no evidence was tendered to show formal communication of defection to either UDA, Jubilee, or the Independent Electoral and Boundaries...

2 hours ago