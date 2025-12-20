IEBC to conduct four by-elections in February 26, 2026

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 20 – The electorate in Muminji and Evurore wards in Embu County, and the West Kabras ward MCA, Kakamega County and Isiolo South Constituency will go to the polls on February 26, 2026 in mini-elections declared by the independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The Isiolo South seat fell vacant on November 12, following the death of the immediate former MP, Mohamed Tubi.

The Muminji and Evurore Ward seats in Embu County fell vacant after Newton Kariuki (Muminji) and Duncan Mbui (Evurore) resigned to contest the Mbeere North parliamentary by-election held on November 27, 2025.

UDA’s Leo Wa Muthende won the hotly contested race.

David Ndakwa, occassioned the by-elections in West Kabras Ward after resigned to contest in the Malava Constituency race; which he won to replace the late Malulu Injendi.

In a notice on the December 19 Kenya Gazette IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon appointed six Returning and Deputy Returning Officers to manage the by-elections, with two officials assigned to each county.

Political parties intending to participate in the February 26 mini-polls are required to submit the names of their candidates by January 16, 2026.

Independent candidates must submit their names and symbols by January 2, 2026.

Independent candidates must not have been members of any political party for at least three months before the by-election.

“The Commission shall publish, in the Gazette, the names of the persons contesting in a party primary and the date of the party primary within seven (7) days of receipt of the names of the candidates,” read the notice in part.

Campaigning for the by-elections will run from January 22 until February 23, ending 48 hours before polling day.

“Electioneering is permitted daily between 7:00 am and 6:00 pm during this period,” Ethekon stressed as he warned candidates against violating campaign rules.

Public officers planning to contest are required to resign from their positions within seven days of the declaration of the vacancy.

Political parties that use indirect nominations must submit the list of nominated candidates to the Commission by January 16.

Any disputes related to nominations must be lodged with the Commission within 24 hours of occurrence, and no later than January 26, 2026.