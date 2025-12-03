Gachagua denies pushing for tribal leadership in DCP-Wiper pact in Nairobi county

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 3-Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has rejected claims that he wants key Nairobi leadership positions reserved for the Kikuyu community, insisting his remarks were misreported.

During a press briefing , the former Deputy President accused sections of the media of twisting his statements on the future of Nairobi county politics.

“Don’t twist narratives, saying ‘Riggy G wants the whole of Nairobi to go to Kikuyus’. That is unfair, be truthful and professional,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua said DCP’s strategy for Nairobi is anchored on inclusivity, stressing that leadership positions in the city belong to every community.

“We will mix all Kenyans so that we reflect the face of the nation,” he said.

He also highlighted an emerging cooperation plan with other opposition parties, especially Wiper Democratic Movement, saying each party would support the other based on regional strength.

DCP-Wiper Pact

The clarification comes days after Gachagua outlined bold targets for 2027 during a thanksgiving service at P.C.E.A. Kariobangi North Berea Parish Church. He said the DCP-Wiper coalition aims to secure the governorship, Senate seat, at least 16 of 17 parliamentary seats, and 75 of 85 ward seats in Nairobi.

However, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has dismissed claims that his party has ceded Nairobi seats to DCP, saying such reports were meant to incite friction.

“Stop the claims that Wiper has left all Nairobi seats to DCP Cooperation does not mean surrendering political territory,” Kalonzo said.

Gachagua Courts Sifuna, Babu

Gachagua also invited ODM leaders Edwin Sifuna and Babu Owino to join DCP, claiming President William Ruto is seeking to purge dissenters from ODM.

“Once he buys ODM, Ruto doesn’t want Sifuna there,” Gachagua alleged. He praised Sifuna’s leadership and said DCP would support him if he joined the party.

He extended a similar offer to Babu Owino, who has declared interest in becoming Nairobi governor.

“Babu, if you are chased from ODM, come to DCP. If you feel uncomfortable, go to Wiper” he said.

Gachagua dismissed President Ruto’s influence in Nairobi county saying the United opposition remains dominant in the capital.

“Ruto has 24,000 votes in Nairobi. We will win,” he said.

Babu Owino has recently voiced concerns about his future in ODM, suggesting attempts to block his gubernatorial bid. But ODM elder Oburu Oginga has reassured him that the party will award the ticket to whoever wins the nominations.