Fried Chicken Tops Kenya’s 2025 Cravings, Uber Eats Report Reveals

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 11 – Fried chicken has emerged as the most popular food choice among Kenyans in 2025, according to a recent report by Uber Eats.

The report highlights changing food preferences, with consumers increasingly seeking comfort foods and fast meals that offer convenience and flavor.

Fried chicken leads the list, followed by other favorites like pizza, burgers, and local delicacies.

Uber Eats noted that the popularity of fried chicken spans all age groups, reflecting its wide appeal across urban and suburban areas.

The trend is also fueled by the growth of food delivery platforms, which have made it easier for consumers to access their favorite meals quickly.

“Our data shows that fried chicken consistently ranks as the top item ordered by Kenyans this year. Convenience, taste, and variety continue to drive demand,” an Uber Eats report stated.

The report also highlights peak ordering times, with weekends and evenings showing the highest activity. Kenyan consumers are increasingly experimenting with fusion flavors and gourmet variations of traditional favorites, a trend that has been embraced by local restaurants partnering with delivery platforms.

As food delivery continues to grow in popularity, Uber Eats expects these trends to influence menus and offerings across the country in the coming years, shaping the future of Kenya’s fast-food and casual dining landscape.