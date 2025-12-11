Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Fried Chicken Tops Kenya’s 2025 Cravings, Uber Eats Report Reveals

Fried chicken leads the list, followed by other favorites like pizza, burgers, and local delicacies.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 11 – Fried chicken has emerged as the most popular food choice among Kenyans in 2025, according to a recent report by Uber Eats.

The report highlights changing food preferences, with consumers increasingly seeking comfort foods and fast meals that offer convenience and flavor.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Fried chicken leads the list, followed by other favorites like pizza, burgers, and local delicacies.

Uber Eats noted that the popularity of fried chicken spans all age groups, reflecting its wide appeal across urban and suburban areas.

The trend is also fueled by the growth of food delivery platforms, which have made it easier for consumers to access their favorite meals quickly.

“Our data shows that fried chicken consistently ranks as the top item ordered by Kenyans this year. Convenience, taste, and variety continue to drive demand,” an Uber Eats report stated.

The report also highlights peak ordering times, with weekends and evenings showing the highest activity. Kenyan consumers are increasingly experimenting with fusion flavors and gourmet variations of traditional favorites, a trend that has been embraced by local restaurants partnering with delivery platforms.

As food delivery continues to grow in popularity, Uber Eats expects these trends to influence menus and offerings across the country in the coming years, shaping the future of Kenya’s fast-food and casual dining landscape.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

US Accuses South Sudan of Obstructing Humanitarian Aid, Threatens Aid Review

Washington said Juba has continued to impose illicit costs on those trying to help its people, citing exorbitant new fees on humanitarian shipments and...

26 minutes ago

Top stories

Gachagua Flags Data Privacy Fears Over Kenya–US Health Pact

Gachagua further laid out what he described as his plan for revamping the healthcare sector should he seek and win the presidency.

34 minutes ago

Kenya

Governor Sang Defends Plan to Rename Kipchoge Keino Stadium After President Ruto

Sang shifted attention to the broader transformation of Kenya’s sports sector, pointing to the rapid upgrades being rolled out nationwide.

39 minutes ago

Africa

US and Uganda Sign $2.3bn Five-Year Bilateral Health Cooperation Agreement

The partnership will focus on maternal and child health, infectious disease control, HIV/AIDS programs, workforce training, and public health security, reinforcing Uganda’s capacity to...

51 minutes ago

Kenya

Aden Duale Acknowledges Key Role of FBOs in Advancing Universal Health Coverage

Duale made the remarks during a consultative meeting with Catholic Bishops, represented by Bishops Cleophas Oseso and Norman Wambua, aimed at deepening collaboration on...

1 hour ago

World

Kisii Woman Rep Aburi Demands Collective Action to Defend Girls’ Rights

Aburi raised concern over the emerging trend of medicalised FGM, saying it is enabling the harmful practice to persist under the guise of “safety.”

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Owalo Announces Major Push to Restart Kisumu Infrastructure Projects

Owalo said the project has stalled primarily due to unpaid contractor certificates and outstanding land compensation claims.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya now a ‘repressed’ state, IMLU warns

IMLU says Kenya’s freedoms are shrinking fast, with rising killings, torture cases, and violent policing in 2025.

9 hours ago