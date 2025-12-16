DCI to question individuals who last interacted with former MP Jirongo before his death

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 16 — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has announced that it will question individuals who last interacted with former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo on the night of his fatal accident.

Jirongo, 64, died after sustaining injuries in a head-on collision with a Climax Company Ltd passenger bus along the Nakuru–Naivasha Highway in the early hours of December 13, 2025.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Jirongo’s vehicle collided with a PSV bus, resulting in his death at the scene.

In addition to analyzing the crash site, DCI detectives will record statements from people who interacted with Jirongo in the hours leading up to the accident, including attendees of a meeting held at Karen Oasis Bar and Restaurant in Nairobi.

“Investigations are ongoing, with the forensic team scheduled to revisit the scene for further analysis,” the DCI said on Tuesday. “Detectives are examining Hon. Jirongo’s movements prior to the accident, including recording statements from individuals he interacted with on the night in question.”

The DCI also said it is reviewing CCTV footage and will record additional statements from passengers aboard the Climax Company Ltd bus and other witnesses.

Once complete, a comprehensive police file will be compiled and forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

Investigators have retrieved CCTV footage from the Eagol Petrol Station near the crash site.

The footage shows Jirongo entering the station at 2:18 A.M., briefly stopping at the exit, and turning back toward Nairobi just seconds before the collision at 2:19 A.M.

The bus, driven by 52-year-old Tyrus Kamau Githinji, was en route from Nairobi to Busia and has been linked to the fatal crash.

Githinji is out on cash bail and is scheduled to report to the Naivasha Traffic Base on December 22 for further proceedings.

Reacting to Jirongo’s last known movements, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula said he met with the former MP on the evening of December 12.

Wetang’ula described the meeting, which lasted from 8:30 P.M. to 9:30 P.M., as an ordinary conversation between longtime political colleagues, with no indications of anything unusual.

The investigation also includes interviews with the petrol station’s night guard, fuel attendant, and passengers aboard the PSV bus.

The DCI reiterated that detectives will compile a full investigative file for submission to the DPP.

The inquiry comes after Jirongo’s funeral committee, chaired by former Westlands MP Fred Gumo, publicly demanded clarity on the former MP’s final movements.

The committee highlighted the discrepancy between Jirongo’s intended travel from Karen to Gigiri and the location of the fatal accident in Naivasha.

“We are demanding answers. The family is demanding answers,” Gumo said, stressing the need for a detailed explanation from authorities.

Cyrus Jirongo, a prominent businessman and politician, rose to national prominence in the early 1990s as the leader of Youth for KANU ’92.

He later served as Lugari MP and a Cabinet minister.

The DCI has assured the public of its commitment to conducting a thorough, impartial, and credible investigation in line with the Constitution of Kenya and the rule of law.