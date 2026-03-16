Sakaja Orders 48-Hour Action Plan to Tackle Flooding and Infrastructure Damage

NAIROBI, Kenya March 16, – Nairobi Governor and Chair of the Implementation Committee on the Cooperation Agreement, Johnson Sakaja, has directed the preparation of a 48-hour action plan to address flooding, drainage failures, and infrastructure damage across the city.

The directive came following an urgent meeting at City Hall with several Principal Secretaries and representatives from key national government agencies.

The meeting focused on the worsening flooding situation caused by ongoing heavy rains in Nairobi.

Governor Sakaja instructed officials to prepare a comprehensive report that includes mapping of drainage hotspots, identification of damaged roads and infrastructure and work required, responsible agencies, and cost estimates for repairs

“The plan should allow immediate interventions to restore normalcy across affected areas,” Sakaja said, emphasizing the need for swift action.

The committee also agreed to prioritize the repair and recarpeting of flood-damaged roads and discussed installation of new street lighting in informal settlements, highways, and residential estates.

The Implementation Committee is scheduled to reconvene on Thursday to review the report and approve urgent interventions.