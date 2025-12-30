Connect with us

Jirongo, 64, died in a road accident on December 13 when his vehicle collided head-on with a bus on the Nairobi–Nakuru Highway near Karai, Naivasha/COURTESY

NATIONAL NEWS

LIVE: Cyrus Jirongo burial underway in Lumakanda, Kakamega

The burial of former Cabinet Minister Cyrus Jirongo is underway in Lumakanda, Kakamega.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 30 — The burial of former Cabinet Minister and Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo is currently underway at his Lumakanda home in Kakamega County, following funeral services and family rituals held over the past week.

Torch ritual sparks debate during former Lugari MP Jirongo’s burial

Jirongo, 64, died in a road accident on December 13 when his vehicle collided head-on with a bus on the Nairobi–Nakuru Highway near Karai, Naivasha. Officials confirmed he succumbed to severe blunt force trauma.

