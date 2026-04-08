Tuju charged with giving false information to police following ‘staged disappearance’

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8 — Former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju has been charged with giving false information to a public officer in connection with last month’s alleged disappearance.

Tuju appeared at the Kibera Law Courts on Wednesday, where he faced charges under Section 129(a) of the Penal Code for knowingly misleading law enforcement, an offence the prosecution says undermines effective policing and public trust.

According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), the alleged incident occurred on March 21, 2026 at the Entim Sidai Spa Wellness Sanctuary in Nairobi’s Lang’ata Sub-County.

Tuju reportedly informed Chief Inspector Purity Kobia, the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) at Karen Police Station, that he had been trailed by unknown assailants and abducted, claims the prosecution asserts were false and intended to prompt official action.

“The accused knowingly misled law enforcement, an offence that undermines effective policing and public trust,” the ODPP said in a statement.

The former CS had earlier resurfaced on Monday, March 23, after disappearing on Saturday, March 21, claiming he went into hiding fearing for his life.

‘Followed’

Speaking at a press briefing, Tuju said he noticed suspicious vehicles following him near Karen Roundabout, including a Land Cruiser without registration plates, prompting him to abandon his car along Miotoni Lane and seek refuge at a private home near the Karen–Kiambu boundary.

“I want to thank a family in Kiambu… they didn’t care what my tribe is. They just saw me as a human being,” Tuju said at the time. He later returned home after midnight.

The incident triggered a police probe after Tuju’s abandoned vehicle was discovered in Karen, prompting forensic examination. Tuju questioned the safety of reporting such events to authorities, citing concerns over alleged previous unmarked police visits to his home.

Tuju pleaded not guilty to the charges before Chief Magistrate Stella Atambo.

She is set to issue further orders on April 15 in the matter handled by Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Maryanne Mwangi and Principal Prosecution Counsel Micheal Mutune.

Tuju’s reported disappearance unfolded amid ongoing legal disputes over Dari Business Park in Karen, where lenders are seeking to recover debts linked to Tuju’s company.