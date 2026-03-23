Tuju resurfaces after disappearance, says he went into hiding over safety fears

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 23 — Former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju has resurfaced after his disappearance on Saturday, saying he went into hiding for fear of his life after being trailed by unidentified individuals.

Tuju’s reappearance on Monday comes a day after he was reported missing, prompting a probe into his whereabouts following the discovery of his abandoned vehicle in Karen.

Speaking during a press briefing at his residence, Tuju detailed how he noticed he was being followed on Friday and reported the matter at Karen Police Station.

“Because it’s easy to know when you’re being followed. You drive, you slow down, they slow down. You overtake, they try to overtake,” he said.

He said the situation escalated on Saturday evening as he headed for a scheduled interview, when he again spotted a suspicious Land Cruiser—this time without registration plates—tailing him.

The former CS linked the incident to a previous visit to his home by multiple police Land Rovers, some of which he claimed lacked number plates, raising further alarm.

According to Tuju, the vehicle closed in on him near Karen Roundabout, prompting him to take evasive action and divert onto Nandi Road, where he managed to lose the pursuers.

“So I got very worried… by the time I reached Karen roundabout, they really closed in,” he said.

‘Refuge’

He later abandoned his vehicle along Miotoni Lane and went into hiding, seeking refuge at a private home near the Karen–Kiambu boundary.

“I want to thank a family in Kiambu… they didn’t care what my tribe is. They just saw me as a human being,” he said, adding that he returned home shortly after midnight.

His account provides new context to a mystery that had triggered concern after his car was found abandoned with hazard lights on, prompting a police response and forensic examination.

The DCI had earlier said investigators were denied access to Tuju’s residence by family members as they sought to gather more information.

The agency urged cooperation from all parties and appealed to the public to share any information that could aid the investigation.

Tuju, however, questioned the safety of reporting such incidents to authorities, citing fears over alleged past abductions.

“You may ask why I didn’t go to a police station… but if the police themselves have been to my place without number plates, how do you go report?” he posed.

The incident had drawn reactions from leaders, including James Orengo, who earlier suggested the possibility of abduction, and Otiende Amollo, who said Tuju’s legal team was seeking answers.

Tuju’s disappearance unfolded against the backdrop of an ongoing legal dispute over Dari Business Park in Karen, where lenders are seeking to recover debts linked to his company.

DCI was yet to comment on Tuju’s reappearance by the time of publication.