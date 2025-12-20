Connect with us

All set for 2025 Kimalel Goat Auction and Baringo Cultural Festival

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 20 – Baringo Governor Benjamin Cheboi has confirmed the county’s readiness to host the annual trade fair and cultural festival-Kimalel goat auction that is scheduled for 20th to 22nd of December 2025.

Addressing Journalists in Kimalel, Marigat Sub County, Cheboi noted that this year’s festival is unique because of expanded activities which will run for three days.

Cheboi stated that the first day will start with a 1.5 KM Wheelchair race followed by a 2 KM race for 50 years and above as a way of appreciating those who are abled differently and the elderly in the society who will be rewarded with some reasonable prizes.

The Governor said the same day the county has organized a water sports competition at Lake Baringo using the traditional “Kaldich” and motorsport which will be completed in the evening before a youth night extravaganza at the main venue in Kimalel grounds.

On the second day, he stated that all residents and visitors shall converge in the morning for an interdenominational service which will pave the way for a cultural festival and trade fair exhibitions which will serve as a platform to showcase the available investments in Baringo.

The county boss noted that the festival will be climaxed with the famous goat auction to be presided by President William Ruto where they expect leaders, locals and visitors to support farmers from the county by buying their naturally salted goats for the Christmas and new year festivities.

“We have integrated the physical selling of goats with an online platform called E-farmer to gather for the needs of all those who are unable to attend the event because once they order for the goats it will be delivered up to their doorstep,” he said.

Cheboi added that his administration seeks to capitalize on the event by inviting local and foreign tourists to sample the unique beautiful sceneries and wild animals in the county that is awaiting recognition as a UNESCO Global Geopark destination.

He welcomed people of all walks of life to tour and enjoy themselves in the county of great diversity.




