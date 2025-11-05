Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Ahmed Takoy, a Kenyan professional working in South Sudan, accuses Misati of soliciting a Sh4 million bribe during the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) selection process in March/FILE/ORPP

NATIONAL NEWS

Parties Liaison Committee Chair accused of demanding Sh4bn during IEBC selection

Kenya’s Political Parties Liaison Committee Chair Evans James Misati faces explosive bribery allegations after a petitioner accused him of demanding a Sh4 million bribe during the IEBC selection process.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 5 – An integrity crisis is unfolding within the Political Parties Liaison Committee (PPLC) following formal bribery allegations against its current Chairperson, James Misati.

In a letter addressed to the Registrar of Political Parties and the PPLC Plenary, stamped as received by the Registrar’s office on November 5, Ahmed Takoy, a Kenyan professional working in South Sudan, accuses Misati of soliciting a Sh4 million bribe during the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) selection process in March.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“My name is Ahmed Takoy, a Kenyan who has been working with international development organizations in Europe, Asia and Africa,” he wrote.

“I am writing to formally protest the candidacy of Mr. Evans James Msati for re-election as the Chairperson of the PPLC.”

Takoy claims that Misati, while serving as a selection panelist representing political parties, approached him with an offer to secure his appointment as an IEBC commissioner in exchange for payment.

“Mr. Msati personally solicited Sh4 million from me in exchange for my guarantee that my name be included as he said I meet all the requirements and perform well in the interview,” Takoy wrote.

‘Blocked my number’

He added that when he sought a refund, Misati “blocked my number.”

In the same correspondence, Takoy described the alleged act as “solicitation and attempted extortion,” saying he intends to pursue the matter with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) once he returns to Kenya later this year.

“Mr. Msati’s actions not only constitute criminal misconduct but also severely tarnish the image of the PPLC,” he stated.

“His continued leadership, or re-election, would further erode the credibility of your institution before both the Kenyan public and the international community.”

Takoy demanded a refund of the alleged bribe and requests to present his evidence before the full PPLC Plenary on Thursday, November 6, terming the issue “a matter of urgency.”

The allegations come at a sensitive time for Kenya’s electoral institutions, as public confidence in the IEBC and related bodies remains fragile ahead of the next general elections.

Misati is yet responded to the allegations.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

World

EACC Arrests Senior Sports Officials Over Sh3.8bn Fraud Scheme

The anti-graft agency said the arrests followed early morning search operations conducted simultaneously in Nairobi, Kiambu, Nyeri, Machakos, and Nanyuki counties.

46 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC obtains orders blocking Sh166mn payout in fraudulent Kiambu tender

According to EACC, Filtronic International Limited irregularly secured a tender from Kiambu County for the development, installation, testing, training, commissioning, and support services of...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Augustus Muli eyes PPLC membership in push for democratic renewal

Muli argues that the committee, which was established under Section 38 of the Political Parties Act (2011) to foster structured dialogue between parties, the...

4 days ago

County News

UDA scoops two seats ahead of Nov 27 mini-polls as IEBC declares ‘no contest’

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairman Edung Ethekon declared the two duly elected after no other candidates were cleared to contest in the November...

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI Probes Murder of Grade 9 Girl sitting for KJSEA exams in Narok

Her body was discovered dumped in a sugarcane plantation, bearing multiple injuries, including a slit throat.

7 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Voter Moves to Court to Suspend IEBC Preparations for 2027 polls

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 29 – A voter has filed a petition in the High Court seeking to suspend all ongoing preparations by the Independent...

1 week ago

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

IEBC lists locations of constituency offices to boost voter registration turnout

According to the Commission, the move seeks to ensure that eligible Kenyans who have not yet registered as voters can easily locate their nearest...

October 28, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Khalwale warns against state interference in Malava poll as he backs rival party

Senate Majority Whip Boni Khalwale has cautioned state operatives and political actors against using intimidation to influence the Malava by-election, warning that development should...

October 26, 2025