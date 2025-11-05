Parties Liaison Committee Chair accused of demanding Sh4bn during IEBC selection

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 5 – An integrity crisis is unfolding within the Political Parties Liaison Committee (PPLC) following formal bribery allegations against its current Chairperson, James Misati.

In a letter addressed to the Registrar of Political Parties and the PPLC Plenary, stamped as received by the Registrar’s office on November 5, Ahmed Takoy, a Kenyan professional working in South Sudan, accuses Misati of soliciting a Sh4 million bribe during the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) selection process in March.

“My name is Ahmed Takoy, a Kenyan who has been working with international development organizations in Europe, Asia and Africa,” he wrote.

“I am writing to formally protest the candidacy of Mr. Evans James Msati for re-election as the Chairperson of the PPLC.”

Takoy claims that Misati, while serving as a selection panelist representing political parties, approached him with an offer to secure his appointment as an IEBC commissioner in exchange for payment.

“Mr. Msati personally solicited Sh4 million from me in exchange for my guarantee that my name be included as he said I meet all the requirements and perform well in the interview,” Takoy wrote.

‘Blocked my number’

He added that when he sought a refund, Misati “blocked my number.”

In the same correspondence, Takoy described the alleged act as “solicitation and attempted extortion,” saying he intends to pursue the matter with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) once he returns to Kenya later this year.

“Mr. Msati’s actions not only constitute criminal misconduct but also severely tarnish the image of the PPLC,” he stated.

“His continued leadership, or re-election, would further erode the credibility of your institution before both the Kenyan public and the international community.”

Takoy demanded a refund of the alleged bribe and requests to present his evidence before the full PPLC Plenary on Thursday, November 6, terming the issue “a matter of urgency.”

The allegations come at a sensitive time for Kenya’s electoral institutions, as public confidence in the IEBC and related bodies remains fragile ahead of the next general elections.

Misati is yet responded to the allegations.