Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Featured

Kindiki intensifies UDA campaigns in Mbeere North Ahead of Thursday By-Election

Kindiki described Wamuthende as a focused and dedicated leader who would safeguard the interests of Mbeere North residents by ensuring proper follow-up on national government projects and lobbying for additional development initiatives.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 22 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party, led by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, has intensified campaigns for its candidate in the Mbeere North Constituency by-election, Leonard Wamuthende, ahead of the vote scheduled for Thursday.

The leaders were racing against time as the campaign period is set to close at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, in line with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) regulations.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On Friday, the Deputy President took the UDA campaign trail to Kyenire in Kamukanya, Evurore Ward, before addressing supporters at Ngiiri Market in Muminji Ward.

He pledged that Wamuthende would prioritise increasing access to education through bursaries for needy students, building on the efforts of previous leaders.

Kindiki described Wamuthende as a focused and dedicated leader who would safeguard the interests of Mbeere North residents by ensuring proper follow-up on national government projects and lobbying for additional development initiatives.

He also took a swipe at his predecessor, Rigathi Gachagua, whom he accused of being a hypocrite who “never invested in uplifting the living standards of the people of Mbeere during his tenure in office.”

The Deputy President further accused Gachagua of traversing the Mt Kenya region making empty rhetoric during his campaigns.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Ruto hails ex-Minister Joseph Munyao for Lasting Contribution to Kenya’s Farmers

"He worked very closely with farmers to strengthen their livelihoods, which remains a lasting contribution to our country. His public service reflected a quiet...

2 hours ago

Headlines

NTSA, Traffic Police adopts music-driven messaging for 2025 Festive Season Road Safety Campaign

The newly launched campaign seeks to raise nationwide awareness of festive-season road risks, promote responsible behaviour among motorists and pedestrians, and enhance collaboration between...

6 hours ago

Headlines

Ruto scoffs at SOTN media scrutiny, vows to focus on transformation agenda

"At least we have settled one thing — that something is happening in our country. Transformation is happening. We can argue about the numbers,...

7 hours ago

Kenya

Natembeya blames Wetang’ula for chaos in Chwele-Kabuchai Ward campaign rally

Natembeya, Kabuchai MP Majimbo Kalasinga, and former Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati were in the area to popularise the candidature of independent aspirant Eric Wekesa.

9 hours ago

EAC

Foreign Affairs PS Meets Family of Kenyan Teacher Killed in Tanzania, Assures Swift Repatriation

PS Sing’oei met Ogutu’s distraught relatives this week, promising that Kenya will stand with the family until the remains of our late national are...

9 hours ago

Featured

Calls for Tougher Private Security Regulations Dominate Kisumu Forum

Speaking in Kisumu during a public participation session on the Draft Private Security Regulations 2025, she emphasized the importance of protecting both security officers...

11 hours ago

Featured

Governors Mutai, Guyo faulted for snubbing Senate over audit queries

The Two County Bosses who have previously survived Impeachment Motions at the Senate on a count of technicalities are now facing accusation of contempt...

12 hours ago

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

Airline staff jailed for 25 years in heroin trafficking case

The court further noted that the convicts showed disregard for the severe reputational damage their actions could inflict on Kenya Airways and the Kenya...

13 hours ago