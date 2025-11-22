Kindiki intensifies UDA campaigns in Mbeere North Ahead of Thursday By-Election

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 22 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party, led by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, has intensified campaigns for its candidate in the Mbeere North Constituency by-election, Leonard Wamuthende, ahead of the vote scheduled for Thursday.

The leaders were racing against time as the campaign period is set to close at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, in line with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) regulations.

On Friday, the Deputy President took the UDA campaign trail to Kyenire in Kamukanya, Evurore Ward, before addressing supporters at Ngiiri Market in Muminji Ward.

He pledged that Wamuthende would prioritise increasing access to education through bursaries for needy students, building on the efforts of previous leaders.

Kindiki described Wamuthende as a focused and dedicated leader who would safeguard the interests of Mbeere North residents by ensuring proper follow-up on national government projects and lobbying for additional development initiatives.

He also took a swipe at his predecessor, Rigathi Gachagua, whom he accused of being a hypocrite who “never invested in uplifting the living standards of the people of Mbeere during his tenure in office.”

The Deputy President further accused Gachagua of traversing the Mt Kenya region making empty rhetoric during his campaigns.