Kenya opens Consulate General in Jeddah

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 4 — Kenya has inaugurated a Consulate General in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, marking a major step in strengthening diplomatic, economic, and people-to-people relations between the two nations.

In a statement released Monday, the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs (MFDA) said the move aligns with President William Ruto’s directive to expand Kenya’s diplomatic presence in strategic global locations and enhance services for citizens abroad.

“The establishment of the Consulate [is] aligned to His Excellency Dr. William Samoei Ruto’s directive on strengthening Kenya’s diplomatic footprint in strategic locations, in line with the country’s Foreign Policy and commitment to enhancing service delivery to citizens abroad,” the ministry stated.

Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Korir Sing’Oei, presided over the inauguration represented joined by Fareed Al-Sheihri, Director General at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia (Makkah Region).

Other dignitaries in attendance included Amb. Joseph Masila, Kenya’s Ambassador-Designate to Saudi Arabia; Amb. Aden Mohammed, the Consul General in Jeddah; Amb. Mohammed Ruwange, outgoing Ambassador in Riyadh; members of the diplomatic corps; and representatives of the Kenyan community in Saudi Arabia.

The newly established Consulate General will complement the work of the Kenya Embassy in Riyadh, extending consular and diplomatic services to the western region of Saudi Arabia — particularly to thousands of Kenyan nationals residing in Jeddah, Makkah, Madinah, and neighboring areas.

Trade promotion

The Consulate will also strengthen bilateral cooperation and promote trade, investment, tourism, labour relations, and cultural exchanges in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030 and Kenya’s Vision 2030 development blueprint.

During the ceremony, the mission launched its 2024–2027 Strategic Plan, outlining its focus on effective diplomacy, accountability, and advancing Kenya’s national interests while promoting mutual prosperity.

Sing’Oei hailed the Consulate’s opening as a “significant step towards improving Kenya’s commerce, investment, labour, tourism, education, and cultural interaction with Saudi Arabia.”

He also commended the Kenyan community in Saudi Arabia for their discipline and positive representation of the country.

The Principal Secretary later met with Consuls General from Tanzania, Côte d’Ivoire, Cameroon, the Philippines, Djibouti, Somalia, Bangladesh, and The Gambia, who pledged support for Kenya’s new mission.

Sing’Oei also held discussions with members of the Kenyan diaspora, lauding them as “brand ambassadors of Kenya abroad,” and concluded his visit with a briefing session with Consulate staff, urging continued teamwork and commitment to excellence in service delivery.