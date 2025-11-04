Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Korir Sing’Oei, presided over the inauguration represented joined by Fareed Al-Sheihri, Director General at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia (Makkah Region)/MFDA

DIPLOMACY

Kenya opens Consulate General in Jeddah

The inauguration ceremony was presided over by Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Korir Sing’Oei, who represented the Government of Kenya. He was joined by Fareed Al-Sheihri, Director General at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia (Makkah Region).

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 4 — Kenya has inaugurated a Consulate General in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, marking a major step in strengthening diplomatic, economic, and people-to-people relations between the two nations.

In a statement released Monday, the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs (MFDA) said the move aligns with President William Ruto’s directive to expand Kenya’s diplomatic presence in strategic global locations and enhance services for citizens abroad.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The establishment of the Consulate [is] aligned to His Excellency Dr. William Samoei Ruto’s directive on strengthening Kenya’s diplomatic footprint in strategic locations, in line with the country’s Foreign Policy and commitment to enhancing service delivery to citizens abroad,” the ministry stated.

Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Korir Sing’Oei, presided over the inauguration represented joined by Fareed Al-Sheihri, Director General at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia (Makkah Region).

Other dignitaries in attendance included Amb. Joseph Masila, Kenya’s Ambassador-Designate to Saudi Arabia; Amb. Aden Mohammed, the Consul General in Jeddah; Amb. Mohammed Ruwange, outgoing Ambassador in Riyadh; members of the diplomatic corps; and representatives of the Kenyan community in Saudi Arabia.

The newly established Consulate General will complement the work of the Kenya Embassy in Riyadh, extending consular and diplomatic services to the western region of Saudi Arabia — particularly to thousands of Kenyan nationals residing in Jeddah, Makkah, Madinah, and neighboring areas.

Trade promotion

The Consulate will also strengthen bilateral cooperation and promote trade, investment, tourism, labour relations, and cultural exchanges in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030 and Kenya’s Vision 2030 development blueprint.

During the ceremony, the mission launched its 2024–2027 Strategic Plan, outlining its focus on effective diplomacy, accountability, and advancing Kenya’s national interests while promoting mutual prosperity.

Sing’Oei hailed the Consulate’s opening as a “significant step towards improving Kenya’s commerce, investment, labour, tourism, education, and cultural interaction with Saudi Arabia.”

He also commended the Kenyan community in Saudi Arabia for their discipline and positive representation of the country.

The Principal Secretary later met with Consuls General from Tanzania, Côte d’Ivoire, Cameroon, the Philippines, Djibouti, Somalia, Bangladesh, and The Gambia, who pledged support for Kenya’s new mission.

Sing’Oei also held discussions with members of the Kenyan diaspora, lauding them as “brand ambassadors of Kenya abroad,” and concluded his visit with a briefing session with Consulate staff, urging continued teamwork and commitment to excellence in service delivery.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Featured

‘It is good to get married’: Ruto rallies youth to wed, ‘stop wasting people’s time’

President William Ruto has urged young Kenyans to value marriage and commitment over fleeting social trends, warning against casual relationships and substance abuse.

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Launches $800 Million Green Fertiliser Plant at Olkaria

Once complete, the factory will produce 480,000 tonnes (more than 9 million 50kg bags of fertiliser) annually.

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto Advisor Urges Boda Boda Operators to Invest Collectively

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the sub-sector and regulating motorbike prices to enhance affordability.

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto Congratulates Suluhu on Re-Election as Tanzanian President

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 3 – President William Ruto has congratulated Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on her re-election, even as he emphasised the need...

1 day ago

Headlines

President Ruto seeks parliamentary approval for Sh 4.5 trillion proposal to turn Kenya into first world nation

"We have the greatest potential as a nation. Our being a third world country is a mistake. We have the men and women, the...

2 days ago

Headlines

Opposition leaders entices professional into politics to Restore Accountability in Governance

Speaking during the Ngemi Cia Watho Festival​ —a cultural event that brings together lawyers from Central Kenya to celebrate and connect with their heritage—...

2 days ago

County News

Two Suspects Nabbed in Homa Bay With 300kg of Cannabis

After conducting a thorough search of the vehicle, the officers discovered the narcotics weighing approximately 300 kilograms, concealed inside six sacks.

2 days ago

Headlines

Kenyans urged to Acquire IDs as Government Waives Application and Replacement Fees

On Oct 30, 2025, the government gazetted a six-month waiver on fees for the replacement of identification cards and change of particulars under the...

2 days ago