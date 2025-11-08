Connect with us

Govt Pledges Continued Support for Elgeyo Marakwet Landslide Victims

CS Ruku said the government, through the State Department for Special Programmes, will continue to stand with Kenyans facing the effects of natural calamities across the country.

ELGEYO MARAKWET, Kenya Nov 8 — Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting families affected by disasters, including those impacted by the recent landslide in Chesongoch, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Speaking during a visit to the affected families — where he joined First Lady Rachel Ruto and other senior government officials — CS Ruku said the government, through the State Department for Special Programmes, will continue to stand with Kenyans facing the effects of natural calamities across the country.

“The people of Marakwet and others affected by disasters across the country must feel that the Government of Kenya, led by President William Ruto, cares for them,” said Ruku.

He noted that President Ruto had directed the Ministry to work closely with other ministries, agencies, and departments to design and roll out programmes that help communities adapt to the growing impacts of disasters and climate change.

The CS said his Ministry is doing everything possible to ensure affected families are resettled, restored to normalcy, and supported to rebuild their lives with dignity.

He added that the State Department for Special Programmes will spearhead the rebuilding of homes, restoration of livelihoods, and cover hospital and funeral expenses for victims of the tragedy.

“We will walk with the people of Marakwet until they are fully back on their feet,” he said.

CS Ruku also commended First Lady Rachel Ruto for her compassion and leadership in ensuring that affected families received emergency relief supplies, including food and non-food items, which she personally helped distribute.

The victims of the tragic landslide, which claimed 37 lives, will be laid to rest on November 21, 2025.

