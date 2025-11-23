Connect with us

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua campaigning for Newton Kariuki, popularly known as Karish, who is seeking the Mbeere North parliamentary seat in the November 2025 by-election. /X.

Gachagua urges Mbeere North voters to turn out, vows to “protect every vote”

Gachagua said a victory for Newton Kariuki, the DCP candidate, would be a clear signal of respect for the Mt Kenya region from President William Ruto.

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 23 – DCP party leader Rigathi Gachagua has urged residents of Mbeere North to turn out in large numbers and exercise their constitutional right to vote, assuring them that their choices will be protected from any form of rigging.

Speaking during a church service at A.C.K St Stephen’s Karangare Church in Ishiara, Mbeere North, the former deputy president said his team was prepared to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process and pledged that the region would remain peaceful during the polls.

He added that Mbeere North was now “on the global map”, saying the constituency had drawn national and international attention, underlining its political significance.

Gachagua criticised what he termed as the government’s use of goons to intimidate and suppress voters, and urged the president’s camp to adopt a more “hygienic and transparent” campaign approach. He insisted that the community could not be swayed by money or handouts, saying voters had “a date with destiny”.

He was accompanied by leaders including Lenny Kivuti, JN Muturi and other local politicians.

