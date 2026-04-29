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JSC nominates Justice Mohamed Warsame to Supreme Court to replace late Justice Ibrahim

The nomination follows a competitive and publicly conducted recruitment process that concluded this week after interviews held at the Milimani Law Courts. The proceedings were broadcast live, allowing Kenyans to follow the selection in real time.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, April 29, 2026 — The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has nominated Court of Appeal Judge Mohamed Abdulahi Warsame for appointment to the Supreme Court, filling the vacancy left by the late Justice Mohammed Kadhar Ibrahim.

The nomination follows a competitive and publicly conducted recruitment process that concluded this week after interviews held at the Milimani Law Courts. The proceedings were broadcast live, allowing Kenyans to follow the selection in real time.

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JSC Chairperson Chief Justice Martha Koome said the Commission received six applications, shortlisted five candidates, and conducted extensive background checks in collaboration with relevant constitutional bodies and security agencies. Stakeholders from the legal profession, civil society, academia, faith-based organisations, the Judiciary, and the public were also invited to submit their views on the candidates.

Koome said the Commission settled on Justice Warsame after determining that he met the constitutional threshold required of a Supreme Court judge, citing his professional competence, integrity, and commitment to the rule of law.

“The nominee’s depth of legal knowledge and breadth of life experience make him well suited to contribute meaningfully to the development of Kenya’s jurisprudence at the highest level,” she said.

The nomination has been forwarded to President William Ruto for formal appointment in accordance with Article 166(1)(a) of the Constitution.

The vacancy arose following the death of Justice Ibrahim, a founding member of the Supreme Court who was widely respected for his contribution to constitutionalism and access to justice.

The latest nomination is part of what the JSC described as a broader effort to strengthen the Judiciary. The Commission noted that 52 judges will have been appointed across superior courts this year alone, marking the largest expansion in Kenya’s recent judicial history.

Koome said the increased appointments are expected to enhance efficiency in the Judiciary, reduce case backlog, and improve access to justice for Kenyans.

She also announced that starting July 1, 2026, the Judiciary will begin publishing individual performance data for judges and judicial officers in a structured framework aimed at improving transparency while safeguarding judicial independence.

The JSC reiterated its commitment to building an independent, accountable, and efficient Judiciary, noting that public participation and transparency would remain central to its processes.

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