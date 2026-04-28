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President William Ruto addresses Kibera residents during an inspection tour of the Soweto East Zone B Affordable Housing Project in Nairobi on April 28, 2026.

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Ruto Inspects Kibera Housing Project, Vows to Deliver Dignified Living in Informal Settlements

The Affordable Housing Programme, also known as Boma Yangu, is a key government initiative aimed at increasing access to quality housing, reducing the national housing deficit and driving job creation under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

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NAIROBI, Kenya April 28 — President William Ruto has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving living standards in informal settlements through the development of modern, affordable housing with essential amenities.

Speaking during an inspection of the Kibera Soweto East Zone B Affordable Housing Project on Tuesday, Ruto said the government remains focused on delivering decent housing despite criticism from detractors.

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“The transformation of informal settlements is not just about housing; it is about restoring dignity, improving livelihoods, and creating opportunities for millions of Kenyans,” he said. “We are determined to ensure that every Kenyan, regardless of income, has access to decent and affordable housing.”

The Sh7.4 billion project, now more than 80 per cent complete, will deliver 4,465 housing units, including 3,052 one-room units, 1,100 two-room units and 313 three-room units.

The development also includes a primary school and kindergarten, a health centre, commercial facilities and recreational spaces. Flood mitigation measures have been incorporated through an open drainage system and culverts channeling rainwater to the Ngong River.

Supporting infrastructure includes upgraded internal roads, a paved access road linking to Joash Olum Primary School, water supply from two boreholes, a sewer line and an internal solid waste management system.

The project has so far generated over 2,500 direct jobs, largely benefiting local residents and the informal sector through demand for locally produced materials such as doors, windows and balustrades.

Meanwhile, the State Department for Housing and Urban Development is planning to unlock additional housing in Kibera, including the revival of a stalled Kenya Railways Corporation project expected to deliver 900 units.

The Affordable Housing Programme, also known as Boma Yangu, is a key government initiative aimed at increasing access to quality housing, reducing the national housing deficit and driving job creation under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

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