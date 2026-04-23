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Museveni joins a host of high-profile leaders expected in Nairobi for the two-day summit, organised by the Africa Finance Corporation in partnership with the Government of Kenya/FILE/PPU

Africa

Museveni joins Ruto, investors for Africa Infrastructure Summit in Nairobi

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has arrived in Nairobi for the Africa We Build Summit 2026, a high-level forum focused on accelerating infrastructure development and industrialisation in Africa.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has arrived in Nairobi to attend the Africa We Build Summit 2026, a high-level forum bringing together African leaders, investors, and policymakers to accelerate infrastructure development across the continent.

In a statement issued upon arrival, Museveni said the summit provides a critical platform for advancing practical solutions to Africa’s infrastructure challenges.

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“I have this morning arrived in Nairobi, Kenya, to attend the Africa We Build Summit 2026. The summit brings together leaders from the public and private sectors to discuss practical ways of moving Africa’s infrastructure from priority to implementation,” he said.

“I look forward to engaging with fellow leaders, investors, and partners on strengthening collaboration to accelerate infrastructure development for Africa’s socio-economic transformation.”

Museveni joins a host of high-profile leaders expected in Nairobi for the two-day summit, organised by the Africa Finance Corporation in partnership with the Government of Kenya.

President William Ruto is expected to deliver the keynote address at the summit, which runs from April 23 to 24 under the theme “Infrastructure as the Engine of Industrialisation.”

Organisers say the meeting is designed to move beyond policy dialogue toward actionable commitments, focusing on unlocking capital, improving project execution, and harmonising regulatory frameworks across African markets.

“This year’s theme reflects a practical focus: turning proven infrastructure priorities into investable opportunities, scalable projects and tangible outcomes,” AFC said ahead of the summit.

Discussions will centre on large-scale infrastructure delivery, including regional trade and industrial corridors, capital mobilisation, risk mitigation strategies, and policy alignment.

Delegates are also expected to explore a shift from isolated projects to integrated, corridor-based systems aimed at accelerating industrialisation.

The forum comes amid growing concern over Africa’s widening infrastructure financing gap, with stakeholders calling for innovative funding models and deeper collaboration between governments, development finance institutions, and private investors.

With a balance sheet of nearly $20 billion, AFC is positioning itself as a key convener of capital and expertise, leveraging its experience in structuring de-risked infrastructure investments to support bankable and scalable projects across the continent.

East Africa is expected to feature prominently in the discussions, as the region increasingly serves as a testing ground for cross-border infrastructure and industrial transformation initiatives.

Organisers say participants will also examine practical conditions needed to accelerate delivery at scale, including strengthening regional connectivity, improving project preparation, and expanding access to affordable financing.

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