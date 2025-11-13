Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

In a statement read by Archbishop Philip Anyolo, the bishops said the laws were crafted and enacted without sufficient consultation, and that public concerns about their potential misuse should not be ignored/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Catholic Bishops call for urgent review of revised cybercrime, land laws

The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops has urged an urgent review of the new Cybercrimes and Land laws, warning that they were passed in haste and could threaten freedoms, privacy, and public participation.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13 — The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) has called for an urgent review of two recently amended laws — the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act and the Land Act — warning that they were passed hastily and risk undermining fundamental freedoms.

In a statement read by Archbishop Philip Anyolo, the bishops said the laws were crafted and enacted without sufficient consultation, and that public concerns about their potential misuse should not be ignored.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We raise serious concerns about the way the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Amendment Act and the Land Amendment Act Number 21 of 2025 were crafted and enacted in a hurry,” Archbishop Anyolo said in a media briefing on Thursday.

“Kenyans have raised substantial concerns about the amendments which were signed into law. We strongly recommend a necessary review lest they be abused to curtail the very freedoms they ought to protect.”

The bishops cautioned that some provisions in the cybercrime law could be weaponized by state agencies to silence government critics, infringe on privacy, or even interfere with the electoral process.

“The fears Kenyans have expressed regarding these new laws should not be brushed off. They deserve to be listened to, and where necessary, corrective measures taken,” the statement added.

Ruto defends Cybercrime Act amendments, says law targets bullies and terrorists

Ichung’wah defends Cybercrime Act amendment, says court misled

Govt clarifies website takedowns under Cybercrime Act subject to judicial review

Explained: Kenya’s revised Computer Misuse and Cybercrime Act

Court suspends Sh20mn cyber harassment penalty in Cybercrime Act

Maraga terms Cybercrimes Act assent a betrayal of Kenyans, faults provisions on website closures

They also urged for meaningful public participation in reviewing the laws, saying citizens must not be excluded from legislative processes that directly affect their rights.

October 15 assent

President William Ruto signed amendments to the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act into law on October 15, granting investigators and courts broad powers to delete online content deemed illegal and even shut down digital platforms preemptively.

Under the new provisions, content involving child pornography, terrorism, or extreme religious or cultic practices can be removed from websites or digital devices if authorities believe it violates the law.

Courts may also compel offenders to delete harmful material or face prosecution.

Section 46A of the Act allows investigators to seek court orders to delete content, block websites, or disable digital accounts believed to be promoting illegal activities — even before the content spreads.

While the government says the law targets cyberbullying, online fraud, and extremist propaganda, critics warn that it grants unchecked discretion to determine what constitutes illegal or false content.

The law also compels social media users to verify their accounts using government-issued identification — a clause that digital rights groups say opens the door to state surveillance and profiling.

Civil society in court

Civil society groups, including gospel singer Reuben Kigame and the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC), have already filed a petition challenging the law, arguing that it grants the state sweeping powers to monitor and silence citizens.

“The mandatory verification requirement constitutes a blanket infringement of the right to privacy under Article 31 of the Constitution,” the petition reads in part.

“It forces the unnecessary revelation of private affairs and directly infringes upon the privacy of communications.”

Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie, who chairs the National Assembly ICT Committee, defended the amendments, saying they are necessary to counter rising online crime.

“Phishing and data theft are becoming the order of the day. With more than eight out of every ten posts likely to be fake or toxic, we are simply fortifying our laws,” he said.

However, Funyula MP Wilberforce Oundo cautioned that using terrorism as a justification for regulating online activity could open the door to abuse.

“We already have an Anti-Terrorism Act. Introducing ‘terrorism’ here is making a rope, and it will hang us very soon,” Oundo warned.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs demand inquiry into KQ’s ‘bottomless pit’ citing cartel grip

MPs demand a comprehensive probe into Kenya Airways’ financial losses, alleged cartel-controlled leasing, and poor customer service, urging reforms and private-sector management to restore...

41 minutes ago

Featured

Ruto receives exit report from outgoing National Land Commission

The Head of State thanked the outgoing commissioners for their exemplary service to the nation and wished them success in their future endeavors.

3 hours ago

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

Govt Rolling Out Non-Discriminative Development Agenda, Says Kindiki

“It is time to develop the country. We must build our country now and not wait for other people to do it. The President...

13 hours ago

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

Ruto Targets One Million Youth Jobs in Housing Programme by 2026

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you very much for being part of the transformation of Wote and Kenya," he said while addressing...

15 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Isiolo South MP Bidu Mohamed is dead. He served as Isiolo’s inaugural Speaker

Isiolo South MP Bidu Mohamed has died while receiving treatment at Nairobi Hospital. The first-term legislator, who served as the inaugural Isiolo County Assembly...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruth Odinga blasts Ruto allies in ODM over ‘orphaned’ remarks

Kisumu MP Ruth Odinga has accused ODM legislators allied to President Ruto of betraying Raila Odinga’s legacy after claiming the party is “orphaned,” urging...

1 day ago

Featured

Ruto, Kindiki kick-off three day working tour in Ukambani counties

“We have said we will transform the Ukambani region, and we will do it through projects and development plans. Malice, slander, hatred, and tribalism...

1 day ago

DIPLOMACY

Mudavadi urges new diplomats to uphold integrity, promote trade diplomacy

Mudavadi emphasized that the essence of diplomacy lies in service and dedication to the nation’s welfare, calling on the diplomats to approach their assignments...

1 day ago