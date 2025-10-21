Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Retired Chief Justice David Maraga/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Maraga terms Cybercrimes Act assent a betrayal of Kenyans, faults provisions on website closures

Maraga said the law’s new provisions — allowing authorities to shut down websites and online platforms cited for “violations” — open the door for abuse, censorship, and political manipulation.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 — Former Chief Justice David Maraga has criticised President William Ruto’s assent to the amended Cybercrimes Act, terming it a betrayal of Kenyans and a setback for digital freedoms.

Maraga said the law’s new provisions — allowing authorities to shut down websites and online platforms cited for “violations” — open the door for abuse, censorship, and political manipulation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The Cybercrimes Act, as signed, betrays the spirit of the Constitution and the values of democracy,” Maraga said.

“Granting the Executive unchecked power to close websites is not about protecting Kenyans; it’s about silencing dissent and controlling information.”

Maraga accuses Ruto of ‘bottomless greed’ over ‘weak’ privatisation law » Capital News

The former Chief Justice argued that such clauses contradict Article 33 of the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of expression, and warned the state could use the law to intimidate journalists, bloggers, and online publishers critical of government policies.

“This is a dangerous precedent,” he added. “Today it’s about websites, tomorrow it will be social media accounts and digital newsrooms. We cannot build a transparent nation by criminalising opinion.”

President Ruto assented to the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes (Amendment) Bill on October 15, which government-leaning lawmakers defended as necessary to combat online fraud, fake news, and hate speech.

Maraga vowed to back efforts to annul “oppressive provisions” of the law that undermine Kenya’s democratic gains and constitutional freedoms.

“The government should focus on enforcing existing laws to protect citizens from cybercrime, not on expanding powers that threaten civil liberties,” he said.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Maraga accuses Ruto of ‘bottomless greed’ over ‘weak’ privatisation law

Maraga warned that under the new law, the Cabinet Secretary for Treasury could unilaterally prepare and approve a privatization program valid for eight years,...

23 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

OP demands explanation from civil servants who missed Mashujaa Day celebration

Komora directed that all civil servants who missed the event must submit written explanations to their supervisors, warning that failure to do so would...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Faye meets Ruto at State House Nairobi as part of Official Visit to Kenya

State House Press Office shared a live feed of Faye arriving for talks with Ruto where the two were expected to discuss mutual interests...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to build at least 50 mega dams to irrigate 2mn acres for a food secure nation: President Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 20 – President William Ruto has announced government plans to build at least 50 mega dams to irrigate irrigate 2 million...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto post humously confers Raila with Order of the Golden Heart Award for his service to Kenya

President Ruto described Odinga as a selfless leader who fully believed in Kenya.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto dedicates Mashujaa Day celebrations to Raila

Speaking during the comemoration of the day at the Ithooke Stadium in Kitui, the head of state recalled Odinga's desire for a united nation.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Senegalese President Bassirou Faye chief guest as Mashujaa Day celebrations kick-off in Kitui

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 20 – Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye will be the guest of honur at the Mashujaa Day celebrations that are currently...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto mourns Raila as a personal loss, promises a strong ODM in govt

President Ruto has described Raila Odinga’s death as a “big blow,” pledging to preserve his political legacy by keeping ODM strong, united, and central...

2 days ago