World leaders voice frustration as 1.5°C target deemed “virtually impossible”

Nov 7 – Global leaders at a climate summit expressed deep frustration over the trajectory of global warming, as the UN warned it is now “virtually impossible” to keep temperature rise within 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. Scientists also expect 2025 to rank among the hottest years on record.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the “consensus is gone” on tackling climate change but insisted the UK remains “all in.” Prince William urged “urgent optimism” and unity among nations.

China, the world’s largest emitter, called on countries to “strengthen international collaboration.”

Several leaders criticised US President Donald Trump in absentia, accusing him of spreading falsehoods and working against collective climate efforts.

Attention now shifts to COP30 in Belém, Brazil, which begins Monday for two weeks. With Brazil as host, campaigners are pressing for a stronger focus on protecting tropical forests.

Ahead of the talks, the UK said it will not commit public funds to Brazil’s Tropical Forests Forever Facility (TFFF)—a proposed $125bn (£95bn) mechanism to help governments and communities safeguard existing forests such as the Amazon and the Congo Basin. Former environment secretary Zac Goldsmith said on X that Prime Minister Starmer had “pulled the plug” on “the first realistic mechanism to save the world’s forests.”

The UK government said it continues to support the scheme in principle and has not ruled out future public investment, but will prioritise mobilising private finance for TFFF.