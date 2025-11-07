Connect with us

Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Prince William shake hands with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Sustainability Watch

World leaders voice frustration as 1.5°C target deemed “virtually impossible”

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the “consensus is gone” on tackling climate change but insisted the UK remains “all in.” Prince William urged “urgent optimism” and unity among nations.

Published

Nov 7 – Global leaders at a climate summit expressed deep frustration over the trajectory of global warming, as the UN warned it is now “virtually impossible” to keep temperature rise within 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. Scientists also expect 2025 to rank among the hottest years on record.

China, the world’s largest emitter, called on countries to “strengthen international collaboration.”

Several leaders criticised US President Donald Trump in absentia, accusing him of spreading falsehoods and working against collective climate efforts.

Attention now shifts to COP30 in Belém, Brazil, which begins Monday for two weeks. With Brazil as host, campaigners are pressing for a stronger focus on protecting tropical forests.

Ahead of the talks, the UK said it will not commit public funds to Brazil’s Tropical Forests Forever Facility (TFFF)—a proposed $125bn (£95bn) mechanism to help governments and communities safeguard existing forests such as the Amazon and the Congo Basin. Former environment secretary Zac Goldsmith said on X that Prime Minister Starmer had “pulled the plug” on “the first realistic mechanism to save the world’s forests.”

The UK government said it continues to support the scheme in principle and has not ruled out future public investment, but will prioritise mobilising private finance for TFFF.

More on Capital News

Fifth Estate

UNDP, UNCDF and WRI launch solar cold storage and e-mobility projects to back Kenya’s climate goals

Under a partnership with the Government of Kenya, UNDP and UNCDF will deploy 1,000 solar-powered cold storage units across the country to cut post-harvest...

3 hours ago

Sustainability Watch

UNEP warns 1.5°C overshoot now inevitable as world misses Paris Climate targets

UNEP’s Emissions Gap Report 2025 finds the world still off track to meet Paris goals, with temperatures projected to rise up to 2.5°C this...

2 days ago

Sustainability Watch

Guterres urges nations to bring bold emission cuts, climate justice plans to COP30 in Brazil

UN Secretary-General António Guterres calls on world leaders to arrive at COP30 in Brazil with ambitious emission reduction plans and climate justice commitments for...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Poorly drained cities will flood: Kenya Met

The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned of flooding, landslides, and lightning strikes as heavy rains continue across Kenya, urging citizens to stay alert and...

3 days ago

CHINA DAILY

China, EU to play key role at COP30: UN official

In an exclusive interview with China Daily in the run-up to COP30, scheduled next month in Belem, Brazil, Inger Andersen, executive director of the...

October 21, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

SHOFCO leads 16 CBOs in tree-planting dive across 7 counties to mark Mazingira Day

Over 10,000 trees planted as SHOFCO and partner CBOs mark Mazingira Day with a call for grassroots climate action.

October 13, 2025

EAC

EAC to press for stronger conservation of Lake Victoria at COP30

With more than 40 million people relying on Lake Victoria for food, water and livelihoods, the degradation of water quality poses a growing regional...

September 21, 2025

Sustainability Watch

Kenya unveils 10-year strategy to advance ecosystem restoration, agroforestry development

The Agroforestry Strategy seeks to establish five million acres of woodlots in drylands, modernize the charcoal value chain, promote youth-led briquette enterprises, strengthen value...

September 17, 2025