Nyong’o directs NEMA-backed county audit on Kisumu quarries after 4 siblings die in a pond

KISUMU, Kenya, Feb 10 — Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o has directed the County Department of Environment to immediately initiate a comprehensive audit of all quarries in the county following the deaths of four children in an abandoned quarry pond.

The Governor asked the department to work jointly with the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) and the Office of the County Commissioner.

Nyong’o said the multi-agency exercise will inspect quarry sites across Kisumu and ensure strict enforcement of safety and environmental regulations.

The directive follows the tragic discovery of four siblings found dead on Sunday at an abandoned quarry pond in Kanyakwar, Kisumu Central Sub-County.

The Governor also announced an immediate suspension of all quarrying activities within the county, including murram extraction and sand harvesting, pending compliance with safety requirements and environmental standards.

“No mining or quarrying activity shall be permitted to operate without a clearly approved, time-bound land rehabilitation and restoration plan to ensure that excavated sites do not remain hazardous to the public,” Nyong’o said.

He described the deaths as preventable, noting that open and unregulated quarries within residential areas pose an unacceptable risk, particularly to children.

Meanwhile, authorities widened investigations into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the four children, aged between eight and 15 years. The siblings were pupils at Kudho Primary School.

Three of the children were from Felix Okoth’s first wife, while the fourth was from the second wife.

The tragedy has left the family with only one surviving child.

Conflicting accounts

Kisumu County Commissioner Benson Leparmorijo said initial reports suggesting the children drowned remain under review, with police examining other possible causes of death following disturbing observations at the scene.

Conflicting accounts have emerged regarding the children’s final moments. Some family members stated the children had gone to fetch water before they disappeared. Jerrycans believed to belong to them were later found near the pond.

Leparmorijo added that unconfirmed reports from first responders, including the area chief, indicated foam was seen coming from the children’s mouths — raising questions about whether the deaths were solely due to drowning.

“If it is true that there was foam coming from their mouths, then someone can suspect something else because if a person drowns, you cannot have foam coming out of the mouth,” he said.

He cautioned against speculation, noting that investigations are ongoing.

“The matter is still under investigation, and as soon as our police officers complete their investigations, we will be in a position to give the actual report,” Leparmorijo said.

Kondele Member of County Assembly Joachim Oketch termed the incident heartbreaking and avoidable, calling for stricter enforcement of safety measures, including fencing and clear marking of exhausted quarry sites.

“This is not the first death, and it should be an eye-opener to the county and national government that something must be done regarding these quarries,” Oketch said while condoling with the family at their Obunga residence.