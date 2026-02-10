Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o/FILE

County News

Nyong’o directs NEMA-backed county audit on Kisumu quarries after 4 siblings die in a pond

Governor Nyong’o has directed Kisumu’s Environment Department to audit all quarries with NEMA after four siblings were found dead in an abandoned pond.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Feb 10 — Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o has directed the County Department of Environment to immediately initiate a comprehensive audit of all quarries in the county following the deaths of four children in an abandoned quarry pond.

The Governor asked the department to work jointly with the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) and the Office of the County Commissioner.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Nyong’o said the multi-agency exercise will inspect quarry sites across Kisumu and ensure strict enforcement of safety and environmental regulations.

The directive follows the tragic discovery of four siblings found dead on Sunday at an abandoned quarry pond in Kanyakwar, Kisumu Central Sub-County.

The Governor also announced an immediate suspension of all quarrying activities within the county, including murram extraction and sand harvesting, pending compliance with safety requirements and environmental standards.

“No mining or quarrying activity shall be permitted to operate without a clearly approved, time-bound land rehabilitation and restoration plan to ensure that excavated sites do not remain hazardous to the public,” Nyong’o said.

He described the deaths as preventable, noting that open and unregulated quarries within residential areas pose an unacceptable risk, particularly to children.

Meanwhile, authorities widened investigations into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the four children, aged between eight and 15 years. The siblings were pupils at Kudho Primary School.

Three of the children were from Felix Okoth’s first wife, while the fourth was from the second wife.

The tragedy has left the family with only one surviving child.

Conflicting accounts

Kisumu County Commissioner Benson Leparmorijo said initial reports suggesting the children drowned remain under review, with police examining other possible causes of death following disturbing observations at the scene.

Conflicting accounts have emerged regarding the children’s final moments. Some family members stated the children had gone to fetch water before they disappeared. Jerrycans believed to belong to them were later found near the pond.

Leparmorijo added that unconfirmed reports from first responders, including the area chief, indicated foam was seen coming from the children’s mouths — raising questions about whether the deaths were solely due to drowning.

“If it is true that there was foam coming from their mouths, then someone can suspect something else because if a person drowns, you cannot have foam coming out of the mouth,” he said.

He cautioned against speculation, noting that investigations are ongoing.

“The matter is still under investigation, and as soon as our police officers complete their investigations, we will be in a position to give the actual report,” Leparmorijo said.

Kondele Member of County Assembly Joachim Oketch termed the incident heartbreaking and avoidable, calling for stricter enforcement of safety measures, including fencing and clear marking of exhausted quarry sites.

“This is not the first death, and it should be an eye-opener to the county and national government that something must be done regarding these quarries,” Oketch said while condoling with the family at their Obunga residence.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

KeNHA gives traders 7 days to vacate Thika Superhighway reserves for new bus bays

KeNHA has directed roadside traders along Thika Superhighway to clear their wares within seven days to make way for bus bays aimed at improving...

35 seconds ago

County News

Police question drowning theory in Kisumu quarry deaths amid conflicting accounts

Police have widened investigations into the deaths of four siblings found in a Kisumu quarry pond as officials question the initial drowning reports.

3 hours ago

County News

Clinical Officer arrested for raping pregnant woman at Bomet Health Centre

A clinical officer at Chemaner Health Centre in Bomet County has been arrested for allegedly raping a pregnant woman during a routine medical visit.

21 hours ago

County News

Former Mwea MP among 5 arrested as DCI recovers stolen Murang’a lorries

DCI recovers two stolen Isuzu lorries in Murang’a County, arrests former Mwea MP Peter Gitau and four others.

1 day ago

County News

Kondele quarry claims lives of 5 siblings aged 9 to 14

Four siblings aged between 14 and 9 drowned in an open quarry in Kanyakwar, Kisumu Central, as three tried to rescue their brother. Bodies...

1 day ago

CHINA DAILY

Death toll rises to 8 in North China factory explosion

Eight confirmed dead in Shanxi biotech factory explosion. Authorities detain company representative and launch full investigation.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NPS moves to calm fears over reported gang rampage

NPS assures Kenyans security is under control after reported gang attacks in Mombasa, Kilifi and Siaya, with several suspects arrested.

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM disowns Oketch Salah’s tours, cautions grassroots structures

ODM distances itself from businessman Oketch Salah, saying his statements do not represent the party amid grassroots tours.

3 days ago