Kenya Met lists Nairobi, Mombasa among counties set for heavy rainfall

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20 — The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued a five-day heavy rainfall advisory affecting at least 22 counties, warning that downpours will intensify from Saturday afternoon through Wednesday evening, with Nairobi expected to receive increased rainfall.

In an advisory released Friday, Kenya Met said moderate to heavy rainfall is expected between 3pm on February 21 and 6pm on February 25, with a moderate probability of occurrence ranging between 33 and 66 per cent.

The department said rainfall currently being experienced over the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, and the Highlands both west and east of the Rift Valley—including Nairobi—is forecast to intensify to more than 20 millimetres within 24 hours starting Saturday.

“The heavy rainfall is likely to intensify to more than 30mm in 24hrs on 22nd, 23rd and 24th February 2026 and spread to the Southeastern lowlands and the Coastal region especially south Coast,” Kenya Met said, raising concerns over possible flooding in vulnerable areas.

Flooding

Coastal counties including Mombasa and Kwale, as well as parts of Kilifi and southern Tana River, are expected to experience intensified rainfall as the system spreads from inland regions toward the coast.

Other counties listed in the advisory include Migori, Nyamira, Bungoma, Kakamega, Embu, Murang’a, Nyeri, Tharaka-Nithi, Kisii, Narok, Kajiado, Makueni, Machakos, Nairobi, Kericho, Bomet, Taita-Taveta, and Kitui.

Kenya Met warned that floodwaters may occur even in areas that do not receive heavy rainfall directly, particularly downstream regions where runoff accumulates.

“Flood waters may appear in places where it has not rained heavily, especially downstream,” the department cautioned.

Residents in the affected counties have been urged to remain vigilant and prepare for possible floods, with authorities advising members of the public to avoid walking or driving through moving water and to steer clear of open fields during heavy storms due to safety risks.

The agency noted that rainfall intensity is expected to reduce gradually from February 25 but said it will continue monitoring weather conditions and issue updates promptly if there are significant changes in the forecast.