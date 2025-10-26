Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Tropical system ‘Chenge’ to bring heavy rains, strong winds along Kenya’s coast

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 — A weakening tropical system named Chenge is expected to bring heavy rains and strong winds along Kenya’s coast in the coming days, the Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has warned.

Chenge, currently classified as a residual depression, is moving westward at about 11 kilometres per hour, roughly 500 kilometres north of Madagascar, with sustained winds of 55 km/h, gusts reaching up to 75 km/h, and central pressure near 1,000 hPa.

“KMD continues to monitor tropical weather systems over the southwest Indian Ocean,” the department said in a statement on Sunday.

The weather agency said Chenge will dissipate near the Tanzania–Kenya coast by Tuesday, but not before bringing heavy rainfall and strong winds to several regions.

“It’s expected to dissipate near the Tanzania–Kenya coast by Tuesday. Heavy rains are likely over several parts of the country, with strong coastal winds exceeding 25 knots,” KMD added.

Counties along the coast — including Mombasa, Kilifi, Kwale, and Lamu — [are] forecast to experience heavy rainfall, strong winds, and rough sea conditions.

The weather agency urged fishermen and small boat operators to exercise caution or avoid venturing into the ocean until the system weakens completely.

Flash floods

Inland, KMD warned that flood-prone areas, especially low-lying and poorly drained zones, could experience flash floods due to sustained rainfall and runoff from higher ground.

Kenya Met revises heavy rains advisory to above 50mm with flooding, landslide risks

The department has advised residents to remain alert, follow official weather updates, and avoid unnecessary travel or outdoor activities during periods of heavy rainfall.

KMD urged local authorities and disaster management agencies to stay vigilant and ready to respond to possible emergencies.

While Chenge continues to weaken, meteorologists caution that its remnants may still trigger localized storms and heavy downpours, potentially disrupting transport, electricity, and communication infrastructure along the coast and neighbouring counties.

The warning comes as East Africa enters its short rains season, which typically runs from October to December and often coincides with weather systems developing over the Indian Ocean that can intensify rainfall and cause flooding.

