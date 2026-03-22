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In a traffic advisory dated March 21, the agency reported that heavy rainfall in upstream catchment areas caused river levels to rise sharply, flooding the section and making it hazardous for motorists/Screengrab

NATIONAL NEWS

Flooding at Molo River disrupts traffic on Eldama Ravine–Molo Road

Heavy rainfall floods Molo River, disrupting traffic on Eldama Ravine–Maji Mazuri–Molo Road. KeNHA advises motorists to use alternative routes.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 22 – Traffic along the Eldama Ravine–Maji Mazuri–Molo Road has been disrupted after flooding at the Molo River rendered part of the route unsafe for vehicles, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) said on Sunday.

In a traffic advisory dated March 21, the agency reported that heavy rainfall in upstream catchment areas caused river levels to rise sharply, flooding the section and making it hazardous for motorists.

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“KeNHA wishes to notify the public that the Molo River located along the Eldama Ravine–Maji Mazuri–Molo Road has flooded, rendering the affected section unsafe for motorable traffic,” the authority said.

The agency urged drivers to exercise caution and follow instructions from police officers and traffic marshals deployed at the site to manage traffic and ensure safety.

Motorists traveling through the region were advised to consider alternative routes, including Eldama Ravine–Mogotio–Salgaa–Nakuru and Eldama Ravine–Kabarnet–Marigat–Mogotio roads.

Drivers approaching from Nakuru were advised to use the Nakuru–Salgaa–Ravine route.

KeNHA said it was closely monitoring the situation and would take appropriate measures if water levels continue to rise.

“The authority appreciates the cooperation of motorists as we work to ensure the safety of all road users,” KeNHA Director General Luka Kimeli said.

Heavy rainfall has recently affected several parts of the country, including the Rift Valley region, raising river levels and causing localized flooding that has disrupted transport and posed risks to motorists.

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