Flood Disaster: 62 Dead, 12,000 Homes Damaged or Destroyed

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 13 – At least 62 people have died across the country following ongoing flooding triggered by heavy rains, according to the Ministry of Interior and National Administration.

In an update released Friday, the ministry said the fatalities include 46 men, eight women and eight children.

Nairobi county has recorded the highest number of deaths at 33, accounting for more than half of the total casualties reported so far.

The Eastern Region follows with 17 deaths, while the Rift Valley Region has reported seven fatalities.

Two deaths have been recorded in each of the Nyanza Region and the Coast Region, while the Central Region has reported one fatality.

Authorities say rescue and response efforts are ongoing as emergency teams continue to monitor affected areas and assist communities impacted by the floods.

The government has urged residents living in flood-prone areas to remain vigilant and follow safety advisories as heavy rains continue to pound several parts of the country.

This comes days after the Ministry of Interior announced that at least 17 counties have been hit by flash floods that have damaged infrastructure and displaced thousands of families, the ministry said in a statement.

Authorities said nine people remain missing and 12,338 homes have been affected or destroyed by floodwaters in several regions.

Officials said multi-agency security and disaster response teams have been deployed to support affected communities and coordinate relief operations.

“With 17 counties already affected by flooding and more heavy rainfall expected, multi-agency security and response teams remain deployed across the country to support affected families, coordinate relief efforts, and closely monitor the evolving situation,” the ministry said.

The counties affected include Nairobi, Kisumu, Narok, Kiambu, Migori, Siaya, Makueni, Busia, Wajir, Kisii, Homa Bay, Taita Taveta, Baringo, Kajiado, Kitui, Kwale and Machakos.

Flooding has disrupted roads, bridges and power supply in some areas, while schools and residential neighborhoods have also been affected.

Emergency teams are evacuating residents from flood-prone areas and providing relief assistance as authorities warn that heavy rains may continue during the early stages of the long-rains season.